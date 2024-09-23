Raptors sign rookie Texas big Dylan Disu

According to Blake Murphy the contract is an Exhibit-10 deal, used mainly to stock the Raptors 905 with higher-level talent and give them a higher-level payday.

The Raptors have signed Dylan Disu.



It's an Exhibit 10 contract, per a source.



The previously reported elsewhere Quincy Guerrier Exhibit 10 appears to be a post-camp Ex10 for 905 purposes, if it's still happening. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) September 23, 2024

Disu was a five-year college player and is an undrafted rookie. He spent two years at Vanderbilt before transferring to Texas. There he was a big, defensive-oriented forward (or undersized center) who stroked the 3-pointer the other way. He averaged 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from deep (!). Texas often used him as a screener, and he did more than pop for jumpers, often rolling into space and hitting touch shots from distance.

While he’s currently undersized to play center on the defensive end at the NBA level, and has too few skills outside of his jumper on the other end, he’ll really solidify the 905. Toronto is recommitting to its development program this season, it seems, and Disu should help provide structure and spacing there, should he choose to sign.