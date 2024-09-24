Toronto Raptors sign Canadian rookie Quincy Guerrier

According to Blake Murphy, the Toronto Raptors have signed Quincy Guerrier to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Another Exhibit 10 (camp+905) deal, potentially an Exhibit 0 (quick cut for 905 rights). — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) September 24, 2024

Toronto signed, then eventually waived rookie big man Dylan Disu yesterday, and Guerrier could have the same fate. The purpose of this move is purely for G League roster construction, as any player who is signed to an Exhibit 10 contract and then waived gets an extra $75,000 on their G League salary.

You can have up to 6 Exhibit 10s for your G League roster, but obviously with only 21 camp spots and 18 NBA roster spots to fill, you're unlikely to have 6 Ex10s all at once.



Maker, Morsell, Winslow all joined 905 this way last year, as an example. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) September 23, 2024

The 25-year-old finished his collegiate career at Illinois last season after spending two years at both Syracuse and Oregon, starting in 123 games throughout his career.

Guerrier averaged 9.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from distance over his time in college. Last season, however, he averaged a career-high in 3-point percentage, hitting at a 37.4 percent clip on three attempts per game.

Like Disu, the Montreal, Que. native was with the Raptors for Summer League down in Las Vegas, but only appeared in three games averaging 4.7 points and rebounds.

He plays with physicality, rebounds the ball like he means it, and at 6-foot-8 with shoes on and a 7-foot wingspan, he has some intriguing tools on the defensive end.

The Raptors are a bit light at the four spot, and if Guerrier can continue to shoot as he did at Illinois last season while being able to guard multiple positions, he could stand out amongst his peers in Mississauga.