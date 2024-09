This week Imman Adan is back on the pod and we talk about the Raptors first ever jersey to hit the rafters and all the fun, nostalgic and yes, complicated feelings that come with looking back on Vince Carter’s tenure with the team. We also talk about the upcoming seasons expectations and even find some…

This week Imman Adan is back on the pod and we talk about the Raptors first ever jersey to hit the rafters and all the fun, nostalgic and yes, complicated feelings that come with looking back on Vince Carter’s tenure with the team. We also talk about the upcoming seasons expectations and even find some time to shit on Jayson Tatum again. It’s a perfect show!

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.