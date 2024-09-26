The next Canadian stars in the NBA 



Canada is in fashion in the NBA, consolidated as the basketball powerhouse with the most players in the best league behind the U.S., with 25 for now in the upcoming season after setting a record with 26 last year. The NBA has seen an increasingly large parade of Canadians in terms of quantity but also quality, with a great diversity of different styles among Canada’s best players.



The funky Gilgeous-Alexander with his almost-infallible mid-range shot, the bold Jamal Murray with his ability to defy everybody and everything by converting tough shots, or the self-proclaimed villain Dillon Brooks with his talent to rile everybody up with relentless defence and a passionate performance. Not to forget RJ Barrett, Andrew Wiggins, and a cohort of elite defenders after Brooks with the likes of Nickeil Alexander-Walker or Luguentz Dort.



But look at the next ones up, how many are eager to show themselves off on their way to the front of the line. They are known but still overshadowed by the big names. They might feel it is just time to crash the party. These are the Canadians who could have a breakout season.



Zach Edey – A giant’s tale that wants to come true



The two-time best national player in the NCAA will be the newcomer in this group after an outstanding season in college, but at the same time will be the young Canadian prospect with the most pressure. He has imposing size standing at 7-foot-4, and his dominance in the paint reminds the league of the most feared centers from the 90’s. Plus, there will be pressure from Canada’s need to find a dominant big man for the international game with the 2027 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics in sight. This complementary combination and contrast of size, quickness, and explosiveness seem to be perfect to fit.



However, that nature that makes Edey a compelling prospect is treacherous at the same time, which feeds off a certain degree of skepticism. His size and wingspan also mean a limited offensive skillset with his lack of shooting among the biggest concerns and his lack of mobility in defence.

But the 22-year-old center has appeared to be aware of his weaknesses so far to maximize his strengths, featuring a signature sky hook shot, a tremendous capability to rebound, and an intelligent drop coverage in defence to contain small and crafty small handlers. The Grizzlies seemed determined to bet on Edey and develop him, to see him as their much-needed scoring center and partner in crime for Morant in the two-man game. The surprising election in the ninth pick in the last draft proves Memphis believes in the former Purdue center as his big man for the present and the future.



Of course, the other Grizzlies’ Canadian player has to be mentioned. At almost 28 years old, Brandon Clarke is at a very different point in his career than Edey, but the forward might be before his year of redemption after nearly missing the entire 2023-2024 season due to an Achilles injury. He already showcased his impact on both ends of the floor in the six games that he played last year averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 22 minutes going 56 percent from the field. Clarke, a player of Jordi Fernandez’s taste given his defensive toughness, was in the training camp of the Olympics and should be a valuable piece to consider for Canadian national team’s future.



Andrew Nembhard – The confirmation of a sensation



Nembhard was exhilarating in the playoffs last year as he sped up his ascent to stardom with the emerging Indiana Pacers, which reached the Conference Finals. The guard averaged 15 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the postseason, while shooting 56 percent from the field and an outstanding 48 percent from deep on 3.5 attempts.

The guard was sharp, fearless, like a lightning bolt dressed in the dazzling yellow uniform of the Pacers that made his way through traffic to trigger a storm that rained points. The champion Boston Celtics were the most victimized by Nembhard as the point guard dropped 32 and 24 points in the two last games of the Conference Finals. He proved his capability to step up as a leader as he had these brilliant performances in the absence of Pacers’ star Tyrese Haliburton.

Besides character, Nembhard showcased his different ways to express basketball in terms of roles and types of shots. He can have a huge impact either playing as a primary ball-handler or off the ball and consolidating himself as a three-level scorer.

His mid-range jumper might be the kind of shot that best reflects his impudence and essence, with his determination to find his spot and rise, followed by short steps back after releasing the shot, almost on tiptoe, like the naughty boy who escapes silently from the scene after mischief. Actually, Nembhard is like that young kid who throws stones into the lake careless with his feared shots.

The point guard showed glimpses of his varied game with Canada in the Olympics, although there is room for improvement for him there. Similarly, he was quieter in the NBA regular season than he was in the playoffs.

Being already important in the Pacers’ system, Nembhard getting an even more prominent role will depend on his own performance of course, but also on the progress of other young talents in his position such as Ben Sheppard and another promising Canadian Bennedict Mathurin. Nembhard’s improvement will also rely on the increasing maturity of young Pacers as a team. Their fast-paced basketball favours the point guard’s game.



Bennedict Mathurin – A tough challenge ahead



Bennedict Mathurin is going through an uncertain situation after a stagnant sophomore season. Compared to his rookie year, his scoring numbers slightly decreased in a season that finished early for him due to a torn labrum in March, which cost him the final 19 games. Coming off the bench, he went from averaging 16.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 28.5 minutes in the 2022-2023 season to 14.5 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists in 26 minutes in the 2023-2024 season.

But the matter for the 22-year-old forward goes beyond numbers, about how to find a major role in an environment full of other ball-dominant guards, with Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, and Aaron Nesmith commanding the perimeter positions. Pacers’ coach Rick Carlisle has tremendous faith in the Canadian, but, at the same time, he warned him that he will have to earn anything despite his explosive combination of athleticism on both sides of the floor, quickness, and explosiveness with a devastating first step.

Carlisle pointed out in the team’s most recent exit interview what Mathurin needs to improve, and the forward is aware of that. The coach that led the Mavericks to the championship in 2011 urged the Montreal native to improve his defence and his decision-making, a fundamental skill for a player who is still trying to find his place.

Mathurin recognized in his exit interview the difficulty of adapting to an NBA system as one more player after being a star his whole life. The learning process that comes with a long-term injury might have also helped him in this necessary adjustment. He said he connected better with his teammates while being sidelined by them.

If he has also taken care of his basketball craft as a good artisan, he will likely be closer to being the star he is supposed to be. Needless to say, an NBA star is also one that shows the chameleon’s ability to adapt to everything.



Shaedon Sharpe – On the right track to explode

The increasing number of Canadians in the NBA, or perhaps being a member of the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers, are facts that might have overshadowed him or kept him a little bit out of the conversation, but Shaedon Sharpe appears to be on the right track to become that serial showman, that fascinating player that catches everybody’s eyes. The numbers point in that direction, but so too does that virtue of making a spectacle out of any play inherent to the special players.

Last year, in his sophomore season, one of the biggest Canadian talents averaged 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists, taking a considerable leap in scoring compared to his rookie season, when he had 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. Efficiency is one of the biggest pending subjects for Sharpe, as the versatile player born in London went 40.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from downtown. However, an season-ending injury in February got in the way of the shooting guard, who played just 32 games.

Nevertheless, Sharpe is giving reasons to dream to the eager Blazers fans, who are looking for something to cling to in the newly inaugurated post-Damian Lillard era. He is another determined Canadian three-level scorer with no fears, willing to win but also to captivate people by being a highlight machine thanks to his physicality and desire. These are attributes for which some have dared to nickname him Baby Kobe.

Blazers’ coach Chauncey Billups holds Sharpe in very high regard to the point he compared the Canadian to Devin Booker for his impact on both ends of the floor and remarked on his capability of learning very quickly.

The rising star might be in the best context to develop himself on a rebuilding team without any rigid hierarchy in terms of roles and stars. However, a goalless team like the Blazers can be a double-edged sword if the squad piles on defeats and loses motivation as the season progresses.

Sharpe started 25 out of 32 games last year, and he should earn an spot in the starting lineup next season, probably as a small forward if Billups goes with Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons as a backcourt duo. However, these Blazers are unpredictable, like all rebuilding teams. Sharpe, with an underrated IQ and passing ability, could adopt a major role as a ball handler if Henderson doesn’t take the step forward he is supposed to take.



Dalano Banton – A key year after finding himself

Shaedon Sharpe might be the Canadian who drew the most attention in the Blazers, but Banton merits a special mention.

The 24-year-old point guard is one of these eye-catching players, even more so after his spicy final stretch last season. After perhaps being forced to hold himself back with the Raptors and the Celtics, Toronto’s native just released all of his power all of a sudden, showing off impressive and never-before-seen (for him) numbers in his 30 games in Portland after getting traded by Boston. Banton averaged 16.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 29 minutes, going 41 percent from the field and 31 percent in threes.

His performance beyond the arc is especially remarkable, as 31 percent with up to six attempts per game is a great progress for a player that shot worse and on far fewer attempts with the Raptors in the 2022-2023 season. Banton converted his main weakness into a passable ability, adding it to a repertoire that features ball-handling, good passing, and IQ at 6-foot-8.

Portland, a team with no pressure in the standings and seemingly backcourt-oriented in its rebuilding, willing to test new things, appears to be the ideal destination for Banton to break out once and for all. He will face a particularly crucial season as he will enter the last year of his contract.



Olivier-Maxence Prosper – He deserves more opportunities in Dallas

What Olivier Maxence-Prosper can bring to the table is really intriguing considering his skillset and his notable performance in the Dallas Mavericks’ G-League team while also making interesting contributions to the NBA team.

The power forward averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2 assists with the Texas Legends shooting 51 percent from the field and an outstanding 42.5 percent on threes with a high volume of 5.3 attempts per game in his rookie season. While the 22-year-old Canadian just played 40 games with an average of 8.4 points with the Dallas Mavericks, he made clear what he could become with two excellent performances in the two last games of the regular season where he scored 16 and 15 points against the Pistons and the Thunder.

Prosper proved he is ready to take the next step or, at least, he has earned to be given an opportunity. He brings defence with his athleticism and an interesting capability of making players to the rim off the catch with his smart off-ball movement, both much-needed things by the Mavericks.

Naji Marshall’s arrival to reinforce the wing might make it difficult for the Canadian to get minutes, but Kleber’s inconsistency in staying healthy could increase Prosper’s role in the Mavericks. Otherwise, he will have to keep working to gain opportunities with the G-League team.



Leonard Miller – A prospect in good progress

Leonard Miller didn’t make the final list for the Olympics, but he was in Canada’s training camp, which says a lot about the progress he is making at just 20 years old. The forward is getting better with his on-ball game with a good ability to drive to the rim, a nice touch, and the advantage of being ambidextrous. But what he took a huge leap last season in the G-League Minnesota Timberwolves team, the Iowa Wolves, was the 3-point shot.

He went from averaging 27.5 percent from downtown on 2.9 attempts with Ignite in the 2022-2023 season to 34 percent with 5 attempts with Iowa. Miller also had excellent numbers overall in the G-League, averaging 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists. However, the player born in Scarborough barely played with Minnesota, just appearing in three games.

Despite his growing skill, it’s hard to say that Miller could have a breakout player this upcoming season for the massive competition in team that will be a contender and his need to improve in defence, an indispensable feature in the Wolves’ system. Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid block his way in the power forward position and Jaden McDaniels and Joe Ingles in the forward one. Perhaps his inclusion is more boding for the future.



Caleb Houstan – A shooter getting sharper

As the assassin shooter who silently awaits his moment, Houstan stayed patient for opportunities to mercilessly bombarded opponents with massive flurries as soon as he can spend longer than 20 minutes on the floor with the Orlando Magic.

In the seven games played in the span between Jan. 2 and Jan. 15, he proved what he is capable of by averaging 12.3 points, 2,4 rebounds and 2 assists in 30 minutes on a solid 36.5 percent from deep with a very high volume of 9 attempts. The Atlanta Hawks witnessed how devastating Houstan can be beyond the arc as the Mississauga’s native went 7-of-14 from downtown in one game.

Caleb Houstan is a contradiction in itself. He is not indispensable in the Magic’s system, but he is absolutely essential. The 21-year-old just played 59 games, averaging 14 minutes, 4.3 points and 1.4 rebounds. However, he is one of the best shooters in a team struggling in that aspect as the Magic were ranked 24th last season from deep.

Houstan is a sharp catch-and-shooter always ready and will rank up in the short group of Magic shooters, which could allow him to increase his role. With Joe Ingles’ exit, he is the second-best shooter in the team in terms of volume and efficiency considering last season’s numbers.

The Canadian’s duties to hit one shot after another are not limited to corner threes, as he can come off the screen and set himself up for the shot thanks to his good IQ. However, he needs to expand his game and shooting range and hopefully, he will do so if he lives up to his nickname as coach Jamahl Mosley calls him “machine” for his unstoppable and hard work behind the scenes.

Houstan pointed out defence, shooting, and decision-making as the areas he would most focus on in the offseason in his season-ending interview. The machine wants to be better greased.