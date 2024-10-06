Raptors Film Room: Gradey Dick and Jamal Shead Lock Up In Montreal

Bonjour, Raptors fans! No Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter, or Bruce Brown as the Raptors started their 2024-2025 campaign in Montreal, but there was still a lot to look forward to for a team that will harp the word ‘development’ all season. We saw a lot of that with Gradey Dick and Jamal Shead.…

Bonjour, Raptors fans!

No Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter, or Bruce Brown as the Raptors started their 2024-2025 campaign in Montreal, but there was still a lot to look forward to for a team that will harp the word ‘development’ all season. We saw a lot of that with Gradey Dick and Jamal Shead.

Toronto dominated off the top, putting up 34 points in the 1st quarter and limiting the Washington Wizards to 16. Dick and RJ Barrett combined for 18 points in seven minutes, showing off their comfortability as scorers, particularly Dick, who scored all eight of his 1st quarter points inside the three-point line, settling into mid-range shots, attacking closeouts, and making plays off the dribble. Dick also was active on defense, forcing deflections, moving his feet against Jordan Poole, and staying in front of his man — a noteworthy improvement compared to his defense as a rookie.

Barrett’s game also oozed confidence. Without Quickley or Barnes, he turned into the Raptors’ primary ballhandler and made a few impressive reads in the pick-and-roll when paired with Jakob Poeltl and scored an efficient 17 points, barreling his way to the rim and knocking down three shots from downtown. Barrett left midway through the second quarter with a right shoulder contusion and would not return. It was likely for precautionary reasons.

The other standout was rookie Jamal Shead, who quickly impacted the game on the defensive end with his activity and tenacity. He got multiple deflections, forced turnovers, drew offensive fouls, and comfortably attacked the basket on the offensive end, pushing the pace and finding his teammates. Shead finished the game with 10 points, four assists, and three steals in 16 minutes.

It looks like the Raptors have already found themselves a fan favorite.

