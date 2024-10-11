DJ Carton is navigating the NBA, the defensive side of the ball, and mental health

The battle to get into the NBA as an undrafted player isn’t an easy one, but DJ Carton has faced tougher and come out on the other side. Blessed with athletic gifts, a dogged work ethic, and a grounded perspective on life and who he is – he’s trying his best to break through in Toronto.

“I’ve had a long journey and battle throughout this career. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs.” Carton told me – citing his most severe battle with mental health that came at 19 years old. The tail end of his time at Ohio State saw him lose 25 pounds to an eating disorder, enter into a severe state of depression that required medical intervention and resulted in him quitting basketball for 6 months. Eventually, with the help of his loved ones, Carton would return to the game of basketball at Marquette.

Carton urged: “For people out there – if you’re going through something, be open with the people you love who are around you. Be open with them, they helped me get out of that dark place, find out who I was, and find out who I am. If you are going through something, talk with people, know that you’re not alone, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Support is important for everyone, and Carton made sure to highlight those who have impacted him positively. “In the G League I played with a lot of good vets – PJ Dozier is one guy that I leaned on a lot the last couple years, just a guy that’s been through it all, but also we’re super close off the court. Emmanuel Mudiay is another one. Those are guys that have been able to give me a perspective on battles you’re gonna face on and off the court, things that I can expect. I know I have those guys in my corner to get me through times like that, especially in the G League. There’s plenty of guys who have helped to get me where I’m at, but those guys, we’ve had a really good relationship throughout the process.”

With the Raptors, Coach Mery Andrade — whose role with the Raptors is a diverse one, splitting time between the 905 and the Raptors — has played a major role for Carton in Toronto. “Coach Mery, she’s been awesome, integrating me with the team. When I first got here in March she made me feel welcome, made me feel comfortable getting in here and playing my first minutes in an NBA game.”

There’s a real seriousness to Carton as he conveys this info about what he’s gone through, what people have done for him. He knows the importance of this message, and it’s why he’s so open about it; to reach people in a similar position to him and empower others to seek help for themselves. He doesn’t do this as DJ Carton the basketball player, but DJ Carton the person. Basketball is just a piece of who he is.

“It’s a win and a loss thing for me. Basketball when I first got into it, I put a lot of pressure on myself. It gave me some anxiousness, but as I’ve gotten older and matured through it I realized how much of a gift this is, and how much this game has built me into the person I am. I wouldn’t be the person I am without this game, all the trials and tribulations, all the failures I’ve had in this life – they all turned into lessons. That’s the one thing I can take from basketball.”

That seriousness falls away to big smiles and laughs when talking hoops, though. John Wall made him fall in love with basketball at 10 years old and he even hit the Dougie for me – an homage to Wall’s famous pre-game entrance. “Those memories are vivid, man. I remember watching the hoopmixtapes, and that’s where I fell in love with this game.” Carton said. “John Wall, he’s kind of the reason this game became a big part of my life.”

I brought up his 360 dunk at the open practice (which Rajakovic loved) and a smile came across Carton’s face. Bringing up his between the legs finisher to close out the open practice elicited a “yeah, facts.” He knows he’s an elite athlete, even as point guards go, and it took him awhile to apply that to the defensive end of the floor.

“Three or four years ago when I was coming into the league, it really isn’t something you want to do (ball pressure), it’s not something I really put focus on until I got to the G League and realized this might have to be my pathway into the NBA. It’s something I’ve gained a love for. The effort and the energy it can bring to my teammates, that’s one of the things I love about it. You know, I realized the gift I have athletically and as I’ve been playing so many games and so many minutes I’ve become smarter. I have a better understanding of the game, and that’s allowed me to use my athleticism on the defensive side of the ball.”

That attention to the defensive end of the floor is paramount for a Raptors team that has started to preach ball pressure as a lynchpin of their defense. “Honestly, I feel like I’m a swiss-army knife, I can do it all.” Carton told me. “They just want me to bring energy on the defensive end. To be positionless, go out there and push the pace, pressure the guards; be able to playmake, but also get downhill, get into the lane and make other players better. Overall, they want my effort and the type of physicality I can bring to the game.”

As a two-way player, the Raptors have a lot of flexibility on how they want to use Carton, especially with the G-League starting in November. Even more to that point, the Raptors are a team in flux, who can afford to give chances to the grinders, the workers, and those who are looking for a moment to capitalize on. There’s a lot of basketball left, we’ll see how it shakes out. Whatever happens, Carton has a unique ability to gain perspective and take lessons from everything that comes his way. I’ll be rooting for him.

“I deal with stuff everyday, but I continue to be open and I use the resources I have here (in Toronto). I know there’s a lot of stuff going on in the world today, so stick together with your loved ones, keep your head up and keep working. That’s what I’d like to end it on.”

Have a blessed day.