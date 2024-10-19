Scottie & Gradey Team Up / Final Roster Spots / Defensive Improvements – Toronto Raptors Mailbag

Samson Folk takes listener questions with Louis Zatzman. They discuss how many All-Stars are on the Toronto Raptors' roster, Scottie Barnes' improvements, and a whole bunch of basketball stuff.

Points of interest for this podcast:

How Gradey Dick is flourishing as a slasher next to Scottie Barnes, and whether or not that was always part of his game. Also, how Dick has shifted such a high percentage of his 3-point attempts into heavy motion, above the break looks – and shot well on them 11/28 (38%).

Was Scottie Barnes misevaluated as a prospect? What in his game should’ve been seen prior, and what has developed afterwards? It seems like Barnes has always allowed others to dictate things and looked to fit in. Now, he’s dictating and looks better than ever.

Roster announcements were made and Samson & Louis reacted to them live. Jamison Battle converted into a two-way, Branden Carlson cut, Jahmi’us Ramsey & Jared Rhoden cut. Do the Raptors need a big man on the roster like Bruno Fernando?

Could a 300 pound, 6-foot gorilla play basketball? If they did, what would it look like?

Ochai Agbaji is playing his best basketball as a pro – is that due to shooting coming around? Or is it due to his extreme efficiency inside the arc, and willingness to screen and defend?

The Raptors have made ball pressure part of their identity, but what else is there? Ball movement? Unselfish play? A more European approach to hoops?

Why can’t Lonnie Walker find a place in the league? It seems like it’s all about the financials, unfortunately.

How many 2-guard lineups can the Raptors run? Does Davion Mitchell make sense in the starting lineup? It seems like he does, and it seems like the Raptors will lean on their guards all season long.

All this plus much more, thanks for tuning into it.

Have a blessed day.