Toronto Raptors make final roster cuts ahead of the 2024-2025 season

Toronto cuts its roster down ahead of the season opener

The Toronto Raptors have made their final cuts ahead of the brand-new 2024-2025 season by waiving Jahmi’us Ramsey, Jared Rhoden, and Branden Carlson.

As for these players joining the Raptors 905, they hold the G League rights to Rhoden, they would have to acquire Ramsey’s rights from the Oklahoma City Blue, and Carlson’s rights are currently unowned by anyone.

Toronto has also signed and immediately waived Kevin Obanor. The purpose of this move is purely for G League roster construction, as any player who is signed to an Exhibit 10 contract and then waived gets an extra $75,000 on their G League salary.

Obanor averaged 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and shot 31.8 percent from distance across 45 games with the 905 last season.

Canada’s team has also done the same thing with guard Kennedy Chandler, big man Dylan Disu, and Montreal, Que. native Quincy Guerrier this offseason.

The Dinos have also converted undrafted rookie Jamison Battle into a two-way contract from an Exhibit 10. The sharpshooter averaged 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and shot 43.3 percent from beyond the arc (ninth in the NCAA) as a fifth-year senior at Ohio State last season.

This is where the Raptors roster stands ahead of the season opener on Oct. 23 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

PG Immanuel Quickley Davion Mitchell Jamal Shead SG Gradey Dick Bruce Brown Jr. Ja’Kobe Walter SF RJ Barrett Ochai Agbaji Garrett Temple PF Scottie Barnes Chris Boucher Jonathan Mogbo C Jakob Poeltl Kelly Olynyk Bruno Fernando* Two-Ways D.J. Carton Ulrich Chomche Jamison Battle * = Non Guaranteed

While things could be set in stone, Bruno Fernando’s contract doesn’t fully guarantee until opening night. Changes could still be made, but for now, this is the squad that will head into the 2024-2025 season.