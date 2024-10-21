Raptors Preseason Roundup / Reaction to Final Roster Cuts / 905 Roster Outlook – Run It Back

Coty and Kyle roundup the Toronto Raptors' preseason and react to the final roster cuts and what they mean.

Coty Wiles and Kyle Ramnarine put the podcast on their backs with Zulfi Sheikh away and they give a big roundup on the Toronto Raptors’ preseason, their reaction to the final roster cuts, and a Raptors 905 roster outlook.

Enjoy!

Other topics discussed:

Jamal Shead’s performance. Coty leads the charge for all the “Shead-heads” out there and raves about the rookie’s impact thus far and what he’s loved on not just the defensive side of the ball but on offence as well with his passing and cutting.

They also discuss Gradey Dick and his impact during the preseason. Kyle gives his thoughts and opinions on what he’s loved from the second-year sharpshooter offensively, while Coty gives his reservations about what his defence has looked like.

The guys also give their record predictions and discuss if Toronto will hit the over or under on 29.5 wins set by sportsbooks.

The boys finish the episode, giving the outlook of the Raptors 905 roster. Coty takes the lead on breaking down how the Mississauga squad could potentially look come November, is it possible for Branden Carlson to rejoin the team? And just how much more talented is this group from a year ago?