Gameday: 76ers @ Raptors, October 25th

Game 2 of the regular season tonight for the Toronto Raptors and they’ll play against the Philadelphia 76ers as they try to get their first win of the season. Philadelphia will not have their franchise superstar Joel Embiid as he is battling injury, and they will also not have their star offseason acquisition, Paul George. Even without these two star players Philadelphia still has talent on the team that can lift them to a win.

Tyrese Maxey will be the lone 76ers’ star suiting up against the Raptors and it will be imperative that Toronto finds a way to contain him. After Toronto struggled to hold off Cleveland’s backcourt, especially Donovan Mitchell, Maxey will be another test of how long their point-of-attack defense can sustain good play. With no Embiid or George, Toronto just has less to worry about creation wise from the other 76ers players, so containing Maxey’s drives should likely make Philadelphia’s offense as whole suffer. With Toronto putting an emphasis on full court pressure on defense this season Maxey will likely have to play sped up, which in turn could result in turnovers.

Toronto will be without Bruce Brown, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Kelly Olynyk again, and they will also likely be without RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley who suffered an injury early last game. This will put a heavy offensive burden on Scottie Barnes who will have to play much better than he did last game in order for Toronto to have a chance to win this game. Barnes was far too passive and indecisive last game and Cleveland’s interior defenders and overall defensive infrastructure caused him to struggle mightily. Philadelphia does not have defenders like that, especially without Embiid protecting the rim. Barnes should find much easier pathways to the rim than he did last game, he just has to take full advantage of the opportunities.

The young players in Toronto will also have to step up tonight, especially offensively. Gradey Dick showed off how he is a spark for the offense anytime he is on the floor with his movement, shooting, and improved finishing and he’ll need to continue that tonight. Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead have impressed with their defense and they will both be instrumental in containing Maxey tonight. Neither have really shown great offensive capabilities, but they will have to tonight in order for Toronto to pick up the win.

Jakob Poetl will have a size advantage against Andre Drummond who will likely be the starter for Philadelphia tonight. Poetl can get off his jump hooks and layups much easier against Drummond than he did against Cleveland. Poetl’s scoring, especially in the pick n’ roll will be key in opening up opportunities for the other Raptors.

This game will still be a battle despite the injuries on Philadelphia’s end, but if Toronto can contain Maxey, contest their three pointers well, and take advantage of Drummond in the paint, then they will have an excellent chance at winning the game.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet 360

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Philadelphia 76ers

PG: Tyrese Maxye

SG: Eric Gordon

SF: Kelly Oubre Jr.

PF: Caleb Martin

C: Andre Drummond

Toronto Raptors

PG: Davion Mitchell

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: Scottie Barnes

PF: Ochai Agbaji

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

76ers

Joel Embiid (Knee) – Out

Paul George (Knee) – Out

Raptors

RJ Barrett (Shoulder) – Doubtful

Ja’Kobe Walter (Shoulder) – Out

Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Out

Kelly Olynyk (Back) – Out

Immanuel Quickey (Pelvis) – Doubtful