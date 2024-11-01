Ring the Alarm, Is It NBA Panic Season Yet? Scottie’s Injury & More

Cathryn Naiker is joined by Samson Folk to discuss Scottie Barnes injury, what it means for the Raptors + Halloween in the NBA.

Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Samson Folk. First, they talk about why Samson hates Halloween and doesn’t dress up. Then at the 8-minute mark, they start talking basketball. Which NBA team should ring the alarm bells?? Even though it’s very early in the season, things are not going as planned. Cathryn decides her Ring the Alarms team is the Denver Nuggets. They break down how the former champions are not what they use to be and the cause for concern is valid.



Then they talk about the latest report that NBA ratings are down. How has gambling affected the way we consume the NBA? Has the Parody era contributed to this decline? and more. Then they talk about Boston Coach Joe Mazzula, who stated on a podcast that he wants the league to become more violent! What???? Then in our Raptors Homer moment, They talk about Scottie’s injury and what this means for the rest of the team. Raptors Halloween costumes, and our Hottie Highlight of the week is between Cowboy Bruce Brown & the real Raptors fans being back.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.