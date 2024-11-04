Run It Back: Raptors Are Losing…But It’s FUN

A jam-packed week of Raptors action that included two overtime games, a first-ever jersey retirement and lots of standout performances.

Zulfi, Kyle and Coty break it all down and share our thoughts on the last seven days of action.

The Raptors have been losing, but it’s been fun anyway. And after a blazing start, can Gradey Dick put his name in the Most Improved Player of the Year conversation despite being in just his second year? Meanwhile, Vince Carter had his jersey retired and it invoked plenty of emotions…and for Kyle, a question about DeMar DeRozan.

