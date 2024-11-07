Quick Reaction Raptors 107, Kings 122

B- O. Agbaji 32 MIN, 12 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 4-9 FG, 2-7 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -22 +/- Started off with a nice and-one in transition. But after this, I take a little bit of issue with his shot selection, which has mostly been great this season. Agbaji missed three above-the-break 3s in the first half. He eventually made one in the third quarter, but he came into the game 1-for-9 on non-corner 3s, while shooting 11-for-18 (or 65 percent) from the corner. His defence remained stout in the first half, particularly on the ball. This included one play where he picked up Kevin Huerter early, pressured, and eventually came up with a steal, taking it the other way for free throws.

B+ R. Barrett 33 MIN, 23 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 9-19 FG, 1-5 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -9 +/- Scored the ball with ease to start this game. He had a smooth floater, a crafty finish in transition after a steal, and a catch-and-shoot 3 from the wing. Barrett also made a nice read on a dive to the basket — cutting to score if you will. He started the game 7-for-7. Barrett also continued to make good plays as the pick n’ roll ball handler, finding Mogbo on the roll for a “hockey assist”. Then, later in the fourth, he came off a Poeltl screen and hit the rolling big-man for an assist. Most importantly though, opposing defences simply cannot stop Barrett from getting to the cup. It cannot be done.

B J. Pöltl 35 MIN, 10 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 5-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -18 +/- After fouling out late against Denver, he was immediately called for a moving screen on De’Aaron Fox to start this game. After this, he was cautious, and remained out of foul trouble for the rest of the game. Next, Poeltl showed hustle in transition, breaking up and stealing a pass to Sabonis. He also had some nice feeds, including a great assist to Barrett on a basket cut. Blew a couple bunnies, but given the usual consistency of his finishing, it’s forgivable. As always, Poeltl simply entombs defenders on screens, his value here is underrated. He is also so good hedging and recovering at the level of the screen. He manages to stay in that in-between area, provoking and retreating, allowing the on-ball defender enough time to recover. Rebounding was lacking in this game, but he also bares a heavy burden when it comes to cleaning the glass on this undersized Raptors team, especially with Scottie Barnes out.

C+ G. Dick 24 MIN, 7 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-10 FG, 0-5 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -22 +/- Threw down a two-handed slam on a baseline drive for the first basket of the game. Next, he came off a Chicago action and hit a loooong floater. We’re talking almost a one-handed mid-range shot (In fact, the NBA play-by-play feed listed it as a 15-foot pullup jump shot). After those two buckets, Dick picked up three quick fouls and sat for a while. But, it was still a very quiet game for Dick while he was on the floor, relative to his recent performance. Thought they could’ve done a better job getting him involved via off-ball screens and set plays. Near the start of the fourth quarter, Dick had a sweet pump-fake, getting Malik Monk off his feet before rising up and nailing the jumper. But for the most part, the shots just weren’t falling for him.

A D. Mitchell 32 MIN, 20 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 8-11 FG, 2-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -14 +/- Maintained his dribble and found the paint as the primary ball handler early, slinging one pass from under the basket to an open Jamison Battle in the far corner. He had four driving lay-ups in the second quarter, including one where he beat Fox off the dribble. Mitchell’s passing has been a little off at times, missing by just a bit, not allowing shooters to release before a close-out arrives or causing a delay for the receiver corralling the pass, allowing the defence to recover. Got a transition opportunity in the third and ran the floor hard, finishing at the rim again. Made his 3s and didn’t turn the ball over in a game where that was a problem for the Raptors. Sort of a Davion Mitchell revenge game, except they lost.

B+ C. Boucher 25 MIN, 17 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 7-11 FG, 3-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- We saw vintage bubble Boucher to start this game, and he finished second to Barrett in first-half scoring. The Saint Lucia native made two corners 3s to start, then another catch and shoot from the wing and had a nice baseline cut for a dunk. Although he left little be desired outside of the scoring. There were some defensive mistakes and he did a poor job boxing out.

B- J. Battle 15 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2-7 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 0 +/- Missed his first two 3s short, but eventually hit a couple later. Shooter. The Raptors had him as the back screener in the Spain Leak set with Dick off the floor. Later Battle drove a close-out and had a nice dump-off to Poeltl for an easy 2. Might have gotten a little overzealous though as two possessions later he attempted a baseline pass to the opposite corner that was easily intercepted.

B- J. Shead 16 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -1 +/- Played some good on-ball defence early, getting into DeRozan’s jersey on a switch and forcing a tough contested jumper as the shot clock expired. Also made some good decisions as the pick n’ roll ball-handler, finding Mogbo on the short-roll and punching it into the paint. Quiet game from Shead overall though.

B+ J. Mogbo 18 MIN, 5 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 4 +/- Right after entering the game he made a good passing read and then followed it with an athletic put-back. Next, Mogbo received the ball on the roll from Barrett and made a great extra pass to Chris Boucher cutting from the corner for an easy dunk. He was also ever active on the glass and grabbed an offensive board before banking it in with a push-shot. Left in the fourth quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a right-hip pointer, per the Raptors’ broadcast.

Inc J. Walter 08 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 8 +/- Good controlled close outs for the rookie, although he looked was still finding his footing at times on offence. Had a great cut and finish straight down the lane to the rim. Continued to move well off the ball, lifting from the corner for an open 3-point attempt. Left the game in the second quarter with a right-shoulder contusion, per Blake Murphy of Sportsnet. That is the same shoulder where he suffered the AC joint sprain that kept him out of training camp and the start of the season.

Inc B. Fernando 02 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Garbage time.