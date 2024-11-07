The Raptors finally went quietly as Walter & Mogbo leave injured

There was a lot of lamenting about Chris Boucher on the Kings broadcast in the first half, and for good reason: Boucher popped off for 13 points on 5/8 shooting. This, of course, after Boucher poured in 24 points on 13 shots against the Kings in Toronto to help the Raptors capture their second win of the season – a great end to Vince Carter’s big night of celebration. Boucher persisted, a bit of an avatar for these Raptors, and the Kings broadcast had seen enough. They expected a pesty disposition from the Raptors starting point guard, but maybe not as much from their big off the bench.

The Raptors however, invited this from Boucher, as they have all season. Boucher has been speed-running these NBA games, by trying to pour in as many points as possible in a very short window. Clearing 10 ppg in less than 18 minutes per game, and doing it on efficient shooting to boot. With the Kings successfully getting Coach Rajakovic to yank Gradey Dick out of the game early with 3 fouls, the Raptors were hard up for offense and needed every ounce that Boucher could provide. The hallmarks are there, of course, with a healthy pursuit of offensive rebounds, a willingness to fill the lane, and a bunch of 3-point attempts. RJ Barrett churned for offense, because he always churns for offense, but Boucher & Jonathan Mogbo in particular helped give the Raptors an extra bit of punch to help the Raptors keep pace early on. Davion Mitchell’s willingness to push often in transition was also a big help.

In what was good news as well, the Raptors found their night-of-zone-buster in Ochai Agbaji, who cashed triples on back to back possessions to shake the Kings out of a defense that sent the Raptors into a bit of a drought. When the Kings went back into man on man coverage the Raptors got to pinging the ball around the court and got a great run of play that featured 3 Jakob Poeltl layups that put them up by 8 points halfway through the third quarter. However, as has been the case with these Raptors, the turnover monster reared its ugly head and helped spur on a run that brought the game back even. There was also a couple very long closeouts made by Poeltl on Domantas Sabonis that I could quibble with, but that’s life.

It was, as ever, the Raptors grinding away while shorthanded. Truly, the story of the season so far. And a story that has never been shy about including a wide cast of characters. A cast that was made a bit smaller with a bone-crunching Sabonis screen sending Ja’Kobe Walter out of the game with a right AC joint contusion. Yes, you read that correctly. Also, Mogbo was forced to leave the game due to his right hip pointer.

Near the end of the third quarter things flattened out completely. The Kings scored on most everything they ran, and the Raptors scored most everything on what Barrett ran. That unique resilience he possesses as a driver, just continued to work the offense to the Raptors benefit. Something, something about a mouse churning cream into butter. The Raptors led by four heading into the final frame (93-89), largely on the strength of Barrett (23 points), Boucher (15 points) and Mitchell (14 points and 6 assists, with great defense on De’Aaron Fox).

Dick came out with what Mark Jones of the Kings broadcast described as a “classy shot” to open the scoring of the fourth quarter. A stutter-rip into a jump stop, pump-fake, and slick jumper for 2. Classy indeed. However, on the other end the Kings were putting Dick in actions and reaping the rewards. The Raptors defense overall — to a man — struggled immensely to maintain composure and attention to detail to start the fourth quarter. All night, in fact, the Raptors were juggling a struggling Dick with a struggling Battle. They couldn’t find consistency at that spot on defense. Also, Jamal Shead couldn’t handle the ball pressure on the other side, the Kings were kicking the Raptors back out above the break every time they tried to step downhill, it was rough – and they lost the lead.

After the lead was surrendered the ball found DeMar DeRozan’s capable hands again and again. A post touch on anyone (most often Barrett late in the game) and a bucket. Or a double that led to a bucket. If the Raptors had to extend themselves that far out, it meant that they were giving up a catch and shoot look or rebounding position.

For a Raptors team that has battled tirelessly through their past 7 games — hanging in when counted out, charging back, thrusting clutch possessions on other teams — we saw the wheels fall off a bit, finally. The Raptors gave up a 15-4 scoring run, and opened the first half of the fourth quarter giving up a 27-9 run, ultimately losing the final frame 33-14. There was no Dick explosion of shooting, Boucher couldn’t summon another 13 point half, and it turned out there was a stopping point to Barrett’s seemingly (at times) unstoppable driving prowess. Mitchell had a wonderful performance as he marked his return to Sacramento, but it wasn’t close to enough.

A lot of travel, a lot of games, and now two days off. The Raptors look like they need it. It might even be the case that Immanuel Quickley joins them for the weekend back-to-back.

Have a blessed day.