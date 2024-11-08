Gradey’s All-Star Ceiling, A lot of turnovers, Jakob Offense First – Samson’s Mailbag

Samson Folk takes listener questions about the Toronto Raptors. Starting with Gradey Dick's ceiling as a player, and focusing on the team at large after that.

Samson dives deep on the interesting contradictions between all of Jakob Poeltl’s defensive stats. How often does he affect shooters at the rim? How often does he make players miss shots? Why is the Raptors defense worse with him on the floor, despite him being one of their best defenders?

Also, how integral is Poeltl to the Raptors offense? Would RJ Barrett & Gradey Dick be taking leaps without his screening help or facilitation?

Samson takes to the screen and breaks down the Raptors most popular play, and what he thinks the ideal read out of it should be. Hint: it’s the read that creates a 2-on-1.

Diving deep on Dick’s ceiling as a player. How much does the shot making carry for him, and how much of the playmaking is lagging behind? Also, does he have a pathway to being a good defender. All talked about at length with all the numbers and context you could ever want.

Is Darko Rajakovic’s offense one of the most voluminous in the NBA as far as what amount of actions they run, and what do those actions look like?

Can this Raptors core defend well enough to ever be in consideration for a championship? Plus, the Darius Garland vs. Immanuel Quickley debate.

How much does the average NBA fan have to gain from learning the X’s and O’s? What is the best avenue to learn about them?

Could the Raptors be a top 10 team on both sides of the court if they were better at taking care of the ball? Are turnovers a built-in part of an offense that passes a lot?

All this and so much more in the podcast and timestamped for your viewing and listening pleasure.

