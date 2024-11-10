Raptors 905 weekly preview: Double trouble in College Park

The 905 take on the College Park Skyhawks twice, and the Capital City Go-Go once this week

Welcome to the Raptors 905 weekly preview!

This is a piece that will drop every Sunday, previewing what is to come throughout the next seven days for the Raptors 905.

After going 17-33 in an injury-riddled 2023-2024 season and 40-60 overall the last two, the new G League season started this week for the junior Raps.

Tyreke Key’s game-winning 3-pointer lifted the Raptors 905 over the Delaware Blue Coats 116-115 after a back-and-forth fourth quarter.

Oh yeah, the win also gave new head coach Drew Jones his first win as a head coach.

First win for coach was a special one 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VLix2JPrfv — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) November 10, 2024

The guard duo of D.J. Carton and Kennedy Chandler were exceptional, with Carton finishing with 25 points, seven assists (including the game-winning assist), three rebounds, and a block and steal-a-piece. Chandler was no slouch either, finishing with 25 points himself, 10 assists, seven rebounds, two steals, and a block.

They will both surely factor into the Raptors 905’s next week of games as the go-to options, along with Branden Carlson, who put up a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double.

Raptors 905 schedule for the week of November 11 to November 18:

Date Time Opponent Mon, Nov 11 7:00 pm ET @ College Park (Hawks) Wed, Nov 13 7:00 pm ET @ College Park (Hawks) Sun, Nov 17 3:00 pm ET @ Capital City (Wizards)

The 905 remain on their five-game, longest road trip of the year, with a double date in College Park before a stop in Capital City.

The Skyhawks and Go-Go have both also only played one game this season, and it happened to be against each other. College Park claimed the 104-95 win, their 100th win in franchise history, and Skyhawks head coach Steve Klei’s first win.

The 905 will have to be prepared for some sticky defence, as the Skyhawks registered 17 total stocks, the sixth time in team history they have totalled at least nine steals and eight blocks in a game.

College Park had five players go into double figures, including Dominick Barlow and former 905er Kevon Harris going for a game-high 23 points.

Barlow tacked on seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and a whopping five blocks. Those five rejections were one short of the 21-year-old’s career-high as he became the first Skyhawk to finish with at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five blocks in their debut.

He was also efficient, going 8-for-12 (66.6 percent) from the field and draining the two 3-pointers he took.

Harris was just as impactful, adding five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block. There’s some familiarity with Harris and the 905 coaching staff, which will be helpful as his size at the guard sport at 6-foot-5 might provide trouble for the 6-foot-2 Carton or 6-foot-1 Chandler.

Wing Daeqwon Plowden was another two-way standout, putting up 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, one block, and a staggering four steals. The 26-year-old also cashed in from downtown three times, tied for the team-high alongside Joey Hauser (brother of Boston Celtics wing Sam Hauser) who finished with 12 points.

On the Capital City side of things, they start a triple threat of former 905 players in Mouhamadou Gueye, Justin Champagnie and Kira Lewis Jr.

Champagnie and Lewis led the Go-Go in scoring with 18 points, while Champagnie added 11 rebounds, one steal, and one block while draining three triples. Lewis, however, added five assists, three rebounds, and a steal himself.

Gueye was less impactful, only putting up six points, five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Erik Stevenson and Ruben Nembhard Jr. made waves off the bench, going for 13 points and 11 points, respectively.

Make sure to check back at Raptors Republic after every Raptors 905 game for the recap, and now every week for a preview.