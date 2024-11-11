Run It Back: What Immanuel Quickley’s Return Means

A busy week of Raptors action that once again included plenty of competitive stretches but ultimately no wins.

Zulfi, Kyle and Coty break down the last seven days of hoops, Immanuel Quickley’s long-awaited return and everything in between.

(This episode was recorded prior to Raptors vs. Lakers on Nov. 10)

After missing eight games, Quickley is back in the lineup! Was his return epic or a dud and what do we think?

Meanwhile, another winless week is starting to expose some troubling late-game tendencies — but it may be too early to ring any alarm bells yet.

The 905 are also finally back in action, taking care of business in their season-opener. A big win courtesy of a DRAMATIC finish!

