Can the Raptors shoot? Re-drafting Scottie Barnes & Gradey Dick, and is Coach Darko seen as soft?

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath break down why the Toronto Raptors 3-point shooting has been going poorly, why Gradey Dick can score out of baseline plays, and ask if Darko is seen as soft. All that, plus more.

The Toronto Raptors are 2-10 with the worst record in the league. They are injured, almost beyond belief, and the team has extended out to players that weren’t expected to play roles these large. This leaves a lot of room for analysis from Samson and Trevon, the Pull Up Tre duo, and one of Canada’s favorite basketball podcasts.

Starting off with an update on all of the Raptors injured players, their expected timelines, and how that affects the guys who are actually healthy – then they dive into how Gradey Dick has handled being one of the top dogs on the team, as he leads the Raptors in points per game, 3-pointers made, and free throws made.

Beyond that, they look at how Dick’s skillset allows the Raptors to be one of the best BLOB teams in the NBA and do so off the strength of Dick’s movement shooting – and most notably the double stagger set they run him off of. Samson breaks that film down with visual aid.

Then Trevon leads a conversation about how the Raptors need to keep attacking the rim, and currently struggle from downtown. Is it feasible for the Raptors to ramp up their 3-point shooting with the current roster, or do they have to wait for players to get healthy?

Is Darko Rajakovic perceived as a ‘soft’ coach? What are the factors that lead to a coach being viewed this way, and what is considered fair in this context?

The fellas also re-draft the top 5 in both the 2021 & 2023 drafts. Mostly to reaffirm how fun Scottie Barnes & Dick have been.

Enjoy!

Have a blessed day.