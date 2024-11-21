NBA odds, betting preview (Nov. 21): Timberwolves vs. Raptors predictions

The potential return of Scottie Barnes is a major betting factor to consider in Thursday's tilt with the Timberwolves.

The Toronto Raptors will continue their short two-game homestand when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto snapped a seven-game losing streak with an impressive 130-119 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday, covering the spread as 3.5-point underdogs in the process.

Minnesota, meanwhile, has posted back-to-back victories over the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings heading into this matchup.

The Timberwolves scored a 112-101 victory over Toronto back on Oct. 26 in Minnesota but failed to cover the massive 14.5-point spread.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Thursday’s tilt between the Timberwolves and Raptors:

SIGN UP FOR BET365 SPORTSBOOK!

Timberwolves moneyline odds -305 Raptors moneyline odds +245 Spread odds Timberwolves -7 (-110), Raptors +7 (-110) Over/under odds Over 225.5 points (-110), Under 225.5 (-110) Date/Time Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Minnesota Timberwolves (8-6 SU, 5-9 ATS, 9-5 o/u)

Expectations are high this season for the Timberwolves after they advanced to the conference finals last year, but this team is still trying to find its identity after the shocking Karl-Anthony Towns trade in October with the Knicks that brought back Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and Keita Bates-Diop in return. Both Randle and DiVincenzo aren’t producing at the same levels through 14 games that they did in New York last year, but there’s still plenty of time for them to develop chemistry with their new teammates.

Bettors should know that this team thrives from long range, ranking fifth in three-point field goals (15.8 per game) and fourth in three-point field goal percentage (38.2). The team also ranks fourth in true field goal percentage (60.0) and eighth in offensive rating (116.0).

Betting Toronto Raptors (3-12 SU, 10-5 ATS, 9-6 o/u)

The shorthanded Raptors have been leaning heavily on RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl in recent games, and the duo has responded with outstanding production. Barrett and Poeltl combined for 69 of the Raptors’ 130 points against the Pacers while shooting 66.7% from the field. Barrett recorded a season-high 39 points in the victory, while Poeltl is averaging 30 points and 15 rebounds on 71.9% shooting from the field over his last three games.

The big storyline heading into the game, though, is the potential return of Scottie Barnes to the lineup. He fully practiced with the team on Wednesday and is questionable to play after sitting out the last 11 games with a right orbital fracture. However, he will need to wear protective goggles, which could limit his peripheral vision slightly, but his potential return is a massive boost from a production and morale standpoint for the Raptors. Barnes was averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and six assists prior to succumbing to the injury.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors injuries

G D.J. Carton (ankle), F Bruno Fernando (ankle), G Immanuel Quickley (elbow), F Kelly Olynyk (back), and F Bruce Brown (knee) are all out for the Raptors. G Ja’Kobe Walter (shoulder) and F Scottie Barnes (eye) are questionable.

G Mike Conley (toe) and G Donte DiVincenzo (back) are questionable for the T-Wolves.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors betting trends

The Raptors are 7-3 ATS in the past 10 meetings.

The over is 5-2 in Minnesota’s last seven games.

Minnesota is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The over is 6-1 in Toronto’s last seven home games.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors player prop trends

As previously mentioned, Jakob Poeltl is on a heater right now, scoring 25 points or more in each of his last three games. Some online sportsbooks have his points line as low as 15.5 on Thursday, but he does have a very tough matchup at the centre position opposite four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

Anthony Edwards has failed to meet his high scoring expectations, exceeding 26 or more points just once in his last five games. Most online sportsbooks have his points line at 26.5 for this matchup. He put up 24 points on 9-of-21 shooting last month against the Raptors.

Jaden McDaniels has exceeded his assists line of 1.5 in four straight games and five of his last six, averaging two per game during that span. If you shop around, you can find this player prop at even-money odds, so there’s some value there as McDaniels has hit this mark at a 57% rate this season.

Jakob Poeltl has collected at least one steal in five straight games and eight of his last 10. You’ll have to pay a steep price (around -250) to back this player prop on Thursday, but it could be a useful leg of a parlay.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors best bet