76ers Woes, Jakob Poeltl’s Rise, & Are the Cavs FOR REAL?!

This week, Cathryn Naiker hangs out with basketball writer and die-hard fan Oren Weisfeld to chat about a mix of topics. They kick off the episode by diving into Oren’s upcoming book, which takes a deep look at Team Canada’s basketball journey and the unique history of the sport in the country. The book shines a light on the role basketball has played in shaping Canada’s sports culture, giving fans a fresh perspective on how the game has grown over the years.

Then the conversation shifts to the Philadelphia 76ers, a team currently dealing with some pretty serious challenges. Rumor has it that tensions are brewing, especially after Tyrese Maxey called out Joel Embiid for being late to a team meeting. To make things worse, Paul George is facing yet another injury, which adds to their already rocky situation. Cathryn and Oren speculate about what’s next for the 76ers—can they turn it around, or are they facing a rebuild?

Next, they tackle the struggles of both the Pacers and the Bucks. Both teams seem to be cruising below expectations for different reasons, and it raises the question: can they bounce back this season? They also examine the top dogs in the Eastern Conference, debating whether the Cavaliers will establish themselves as playoff contenders and if the Celtics are gearing up for another championship run or if the Knicks could throw a wrench in their plans.

In the Raptors Homer Moment, Oren talks passionately about Jakob Poeltl’s standout performances and whether the Raptors should trade him for top value or keep building around his success. The episode wraps up with a fun segment comparing sideline outfits from Scottie Barnes and Bruce Brown and ends with the Hottie Highlight of the Week: are the Raptors’ new City Jerseys more exciting than Gradey Dick’s playful nickname, “White Chocolate”?

