Run It Back: The RETURN Of Scottie Barnes, Back-to-Back Wins & More

Another busy week of action both in the NBA and G League for the organization.

It feels like the Toronto Raptors may finally be shaking off the injury bug and the energy has led to some more competitive contests.

Zulfi, Coty and Kyle recap a winning week for the Raptors, give their thoughts on what a full-strength squad could look like and go through the 905 report.

The 905 had their home opener over the last seven days, even getting some Raptors’ rookies down for the contest. A lot to take away from the G League team this week!



