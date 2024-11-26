Scottie Barnes Dominates But Raptors Lose To Jaden Ivey Game Winner

Did the Raptors execute the perfect tank? Scottie Barnes dominates but they lose to Jaden Ivey at the buzzer.

Another road loss for your Toronto Raptors.

They’ve now started the season 0-10 away from Toronto, and this one was ugly throughout, as the Raptors lost 102-100.

Thanks to Jaden Ivey. The third-year guard poured in 25 points, including the buzzer beater, while dishing out eight assists on an efficient 77% shooting from the field.

The Raptors were led by Scottie Barnes, who scored 31 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists and made three threes. The Raptors bench chipped in with 40 points on the night, led by Chris Boucher who put up 10 points. RJ Barrett struggled, finishing with 17 points on 7-for-19 shooting and only knocking down one three (although it was a clutch one). Barrett’s shooting splits now look bizarre on the road.

Elsewhere on the roster, Ochai Agbaji struggled, scoring no points in 23 minutes and only nabbing one rebound in the process while going 0-for-3 from the field. After the game, Agbaji was called out by Raptors Head Coach Darko Rajakovic for his lack of effort on the glass.

Ultimately, this game had a lot of weird moments. The shot clock malfunctioned for the majority of the second quarter, and they played most of the first half without keeping track of the score, basically. One play resulted in a double technical foul, a double foul, and then a technical foul on a coach, all on a jump ball. The final two minutes were bizarre in their own right, with missed layups, botched calls, and all the above.

All in all, a very weird game.

Still, it was one the Raptors should have one with the Pistons missing Cade Cunningham and Detroit’s two other scorers, Malik Beasley and Tobias Harris, combining for 25 points on 26 shots.

Peace.