Seeing the Future & Film Room on Scottie Barnes – Samson’s Mailbag

Samson Folk & Esfandiar Baraheni talk all about the Raptors and dive deep on Scottie Barnes.

The fellas discuss the Raptors rotation while fully healthy, and get into the big tanking convo. How do the Raptors acquire talent? Does tanking erode culture? Does it promote development at the highest level? A lot of the biggest questions around teambuilding.

Why have Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes struggled as pick n’ roll partners? Samson & Es dive deep into how they succeed and why they fail – touching on how the floor is spaced, how teams are defending the action (be it drop, switch, hedge and recover) and what decisions Barnes can make to elevate how the Raptors score out of that action. They also discuss the larger point about how often Barnes drives, and how often he settles for 3-point shots – and which is better for his game in the long term.

Is Immanuel Quickley better suited as a point guard or a shooting guard and does that answer change with Scottie Barnes in the fold? Quickley has all the skills you’d want to succeed as a high scoring off-ball guard, but it would benefit the Raptors greatly if he took steps as an on-ball creator. How does that change with Barnes using a huge chunk of the offense, and RJ Barrett’s productivity as a pick n’ roll ball handler?

Recommending TV shows & Movies, and more importantly: should you be watching things or listening to things on 2x speed? Is this consumer brain? Is this bad? Is it good? Are we productive?? Huge questions about how we take in information/media/art, and completely ill-equipped people to answer them – Samson & Es. They share their opinions regardless, though.

All in all, a big podcast, and a fun one. Hope you enjoyed it.

Have a blessed day.