Coty and Kyle discuss the Toronto Raptors’ first road win of the season, Scottie Barnes’ impact since returning from injury, Ja’Kobe Walter in the starting lineup, and a Raptors 905 roundup.

They’ll also give their biggest takeaways from this past week of Dinos’ hoops and preview a tough week of basketball to come.

