Gameday: Thunder @ Raptors, December 5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are headed to Toronto tonight for their first and only game in Scotiabank Arena this season. The 16-4 Thunder are one of the best and most complete teams in the NBA and will prove to be a great challenge that Toronto has to face.

Oklahoma City is ranked eighth in offensive rating, and their offense is a well-oiled machine. Gilgeous-Alexander is the engine of this offense and one of the best scorers in the NBA. He averages the most drives per game at 22.2 and his finishing in the paint is what empowers the bulk of his scoring. His driving also aids his teammates, as the defensive attention that he garners opens up scoring opportunities for them. So, a priority for Toronto on the defensive end is an obvious one, figure out a way to contain Gilgeous-Alexander. This task is easier said than done, but the most logical way to attempt this is to simply blitz him and force the ball out of his hands, but then you’re at the mercy of some of OKC’s great tertiary players. Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Aaron Wiggins, and Lu Dort to name a few, are great at attacking off the catch, and extending advantages that are created for them. In Williams’ case he is a good creator in his own right, and usually carries the offensive load during the non Gilgeous-Alexander minutes. In order for this strategy to be feasible, the rotations on the backside have to be sharp and connected, similar to what was seen during the Pacers game.

Oklahoma City has the number one defense in the NBA at 103.9, and their aggressiveness and versatility on the defensive end is what makes them so good. They have some of the best rotations in the league, they can switch through multiple positions, and their ball pressure really frustrates teams. The best course of action offensively for Toronto will be to utilize Scottie Barnes in the post, make well timed cuts based on when OKC sends help, and make it an emphasis to attack in transition. Barnes and RJ Barrett will have to shoulder much of the offensive load again, especially with Toronto potentially being without some of its best shooters in Gradey Dick and Immanuel Quickley tonight.

This isn’t the first challenge that Toronto has faced this season and it certainly won’t be the last, but time and time again, Toronto have shown that they are capable of battling with the better teams in the NBA, and hopefully tonight they show it again.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

OKC Thunder

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG: Cason Wallace

SF: Lu Dort

PF: Jaylen Williams

C: Isaiah Hartenstein

Toronto Raptors

PG: Scottie Barnes

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Ochai Agbaji

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Thunder

Ousmane Dieng (Finger) – Out

Chet Holmgren (Hip) – Out

Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) – Out

Raptors

Gradey Dick (Calf) – Questionable

Jakob Poeltl (illness) – Questionable

Immanuel Quickley (Elbow) – Out

Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Out

Kelly Olynyk (Back) – Out