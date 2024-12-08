Scottie Barnes Drops A Career-High In Assists Against Mavericks

The bio says 6-foot-9 point guard for a reason!

Scottie Barnes put up a career-high 14 assists against Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in a losing effort on Saturday night. The Mavs won their 7th straight game as Doncic and Irving combined for 59 points and 12 made threes on the night, while Doncic also added a triple-double.

The duo was dominant throughout the game and carved up the Raptors’ defense, especially in the first half, when they helped the Mavericks to a 24-point lead. Dallas outrebounded Toronto 52-39 and forced Toronto into 13 turnovers, most of which were in the first half, generating 20 points off those possessions. They had 14 offensive rebounds.

That deficit and advantage was short-lived, though, and the Raptors made it a game thanks to Barnes, who scored 19 points, eight rebounds, 14 assists, and four steals.

Gradey Dick led the team in scoring with 27 points and five made threes. Jakob Poeltl pitched in with 20 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, while RJ Barrett had 19 points.

Kelly Olynyk returned to the Raptors lineup for the first time this season, playing 15 minutes, going a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the arc, adding 13 points, four rebounds, and two steals.

Rookies Jonathan Mogbo and Ja’Kobe Walter combined for 16 points, three steals, and two blocks, integral to the Raptors’ storming back into the game and making it a six-point game late in the fourth quarter.

The Raptors fell short of a comeback, however.

Toronto plays the New York Knicks next Monday in OG Anunoby’s return game.

