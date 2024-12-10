Toronto Raptors to sign Canadian AJ Lawson to two-way contract

The Toronto Raptors have signed Canadian AJ Lawson to a two-way contract, per Michael Scotto.

— Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) December 11, 2024

The Toronto, Ontario native returns to his home country of Canada after beginning the season in the G League with the Long Island Nets. The 24-year-old in his fourth year in the minors is off to a roaring start, averaging 24.0 points (ninth in the G League), 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals through 11 games so far.

The 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing has been the main bucket getter for his former Nets squad, shooting 43.8 percent from the field (17.6 attempts), 32.2 percent from distance (7.9 attempts), and 82.9 percent from the free throw line (3.7).

He has led the charge in what is a fast-paced Long Island system (fourth in the G in pace) and fits right into how the Raptors want to play.

The whole Raptors brass and team had a front row seat (literally) to see what Lawson is capable of as well, as at the 905 home opener, Lawson stole the show and led the Nets to a win. He put up 37 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and cashed in five times from deep while putting his new fellow Raps two-way, Ulrich Chomche, on a poster.

The high-octane springy wing also has NBA experience, playing 56 games as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, where he was previously on a two-way contract.

In only 7.4 minutes per game throughout his NBA career, the Canadian is averaging 3.4 points and 1.2 rebounds.

Lawson plays with pace, has good length (6-foot-7 wingspan), and knows how to get to the bucket. He is also supremely athletic, measuring near the top in every speed and jumping test during the 2021-2022 combine including a 41-inch vertical, and a 2.98 three quarter court sprint (first).

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday that the team waived DJ Carton from his two-way contract after only playing in six games since signing the contract on Mar.2, 2024, freeing up a spot for Lawson to sign.

Lawson joins RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk, Chris Boucher, Quincy Guerrier, and Eugene Omoruyi as Canadians in the Raptors organization.