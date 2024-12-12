Gameday: Raptors @ Heat, December 12

The third matchup in two weeks between the Heat and Raptors

After a five-game homestand, the Toronto Raptors head all the way south to play the Miami Heat for the third time in two weeks.

Just under two weeks ago, these two teams met in a home-and-home, with each squad taking a win on its own turf. This contest will be held in Miami, where the Heat are currently riding a three-game win streak and will look to avenge their Dec.1 three-point loss to the Dinos.

Raptors Outlook: 7-18 | 14th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 111.0 (21st) | Def rating: 115.6 (22nd) | Net rating: -4.6 (24th)

Raptors Previous Results

vs New York L 113-108

vs Dallas L 125-118

vs Oklahoma City L 129-92

vs Indiana W 122-111

vs Miami W 119-116

While the Heat are on a three-game heater, the Raptors come into this one on a three-game losing streak, taking losses to the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Oklahoma City Thunder. It won’t get any easier for Canada’s team as the Raptors begin another stretch without the face of the franchise, Scottie Barnes.

The 23-year-old do-it-all point forward will be out for several weeks with an ankle injury after landing awkwardly on Karl-Anthony Towns’ foot after contesting a shot under the rim in Toronto’s previous contest.

Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes is expected to miss several weeks with a right ankle injury suffered on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Barnes is averaging career highs of 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists this season. pic.twitter.com/J9IlbKNPcX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2024

The former fourth-overall pick was playing some superb ball after coming back from a broken orbital bone, averaging 21.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 2.0 stocks over his last nine games before suffering another injury.

His production will be missed, but someone who could step up as he has done previously is RJ Barrett. The Mississauga, Ontario native is having a fantastic year and has played the Heat very well, averaging 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in the previous two matchups this season.

Heat Outlook: 12-10 | 5th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 114.1 (9th) | Def rating: 111.5 (11th) | Net rating: 2.7 (12th)

Heat Previous Results

vs Cleveland W 122-13

vs Phoenix W 121-111

vs Los Angeles W 134-93

@ Boston L 108-89

@ Toronto L 119-116

Miami will look to keep the good times rolling against Toronto as they look to stay undefeated during their four-game homestand. Their best player to start the season and a big contributor to the wins has been sixth-year guard Tyler Herro.

The 24-year-old is averaging career highs across the board, including points (24.2), assists (5.0), rebounds (5.4), field goal percentage (47.7) and 3-point percentage (42.2). Herro is also coming off a fantastic game against the Raptors, going for 31 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals while cashing in six times from downtown.

He’s been leading the team that plays virtually the opposite from the Raptors. While Toronto wants to get out in transition and play quickly (sixth in the league in fast break points), Miami is 28th in pace. While the Raps get to the paint (fourth in points in the paint) and don’t shoot a ton of 3’s, the Heat are 24th at scoring in the painted area and are a top 10 team in 3-point attempts.

It’s been fun to watch these two styles clash in the previous two meetings, and the rubber match should prove to be no different.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Miami Heat

PG: Tyler Herro

SG: Duncan Robinson

SF: Jimmy Butler

PF: Haywood Highsmith

C: Bam Adebayo

Toronto Raptors

PG: Davion Mitchell

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Ochai Agbaji

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Heat

Jimmy Butler (Knee) – Probable

Pelle Larsson (Ankle) – Doubtful

Josh Richardson (Heel) – Out

Raptors

Scottie Barnes (Ankle) – Out

Immanuel Quickley (Elbow) – Out

Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Miami Heat -10.5 (-111) -625 O 225.5 (-111) Toronto Raptors +10.5 (-111) +425 U 225.5 (-111)

*Odds as of Dec 12, 12:00 am ET*

