Gameday: Raptors @ Heat, December 12

After a five-game homestand, the Toronto Raptors head all the way south to play the Miami Heat for the third time in two weeks.
Just under two weeks ago, these two teams met in a home-and-home, with each squad taking a win on its own turf. This contest will be held in Miami, where the Heat are currently riding a three-game win streak and will look to avenge their Dec.1 three-point loss to the Dinos.
Raptors Outlook: 7-18 | 14th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 111.0 (21st) | Def rating: 115.6 (22nd) | Net rating: -4.6 (24th)
Raptors Previous Results
vs New York L 113-108
vs Dallas L 125-118
vs Oklahoma City L 129-92
vs Indiana W 122-111
vs Miami W 119-116
While the Heat are on a three-game heater, the Raptors come into this one on a three-game losing streak, taking losses to the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Oklahoma City Thunder. It won’t get any easier for Canada’s team as the Raptors begin another stretch without the face of the franchise, Scottie Barnes.
The 23-year-old do-it-all point forward will be out for several weeks with an ankle injury after landing awkwardly on Karl-Anthony Towns’ foot after contesting a shot under the rim in Toronto’s previous contest.
The former fourth-overall pick was playing some superb ball after coming back from a broken orbital bone, averaging 21.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 2.0 stocks over his last nine games before suffering another injury.
His production will be missed, but someone who could step up as he has done previously is RJ Barrett. The Mississauga, Ontario native is having a fantastic year and has played the Heat very well, averaging 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in the previous two matchups this season.
Heat Outlook: 12-10 | 5th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 114.1 (9th) | Def rating: 111.5 (11th) | Net rating: 2.7 (12th)
Heat Previous Results
vs Cleveland W 122-13
vs Phoenix W 121-111
vs Los Angeles W 134-93
@ Boston L 108-89
@ Toronto L 119-116
Miami will look to keep the good times rolling against Toronto as they look to stay undefeated during their four-game homestand. Their best player to start the season and a big contributor to the wins has been sixth-year guard Tyler Herro.
The 24-year-old is averaging career highs across the board, including points (24.2), assists (5.0), rebounds (5.4), field goal percentage (47.7) and 3-point percentage (42.2). Herro is also coming off a fantastic game against the Raptors, going for 31 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals while cashing in six times from downtown.
He’s been leading the team that plays virtually the opposite from the Raptors. While Toronto wants to get out in transition and play quickly (sixth in the league in fast break points), Miami is 28th in pace. While the Raps get to the paint (fourth in points in the paint) and don’t shoot a ton of 3’s, the Heat are 24th at scoring in the painted area and are a top 10 team in 3-point attempts.
It’s been fun to watch these two styles clash in the previous two meetings, and the rubber match should prove to be no different.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET
Television: TSN
Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Miami Heat
PG: Tyler Herro
SG: Duncan Robinson
SF: Jimmy Butler
PF: Haywood Highsmith
C: Bam Adebayo
Toronto Raptors
PG: Davion Mitchell
SG: Gradey Dick
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Ochai Agbaji
C: Jakob Poeltl
Injury Report
Heat
Jimmy Butler (Knee) – Probable
Pelle Larsson (Ankle) – Doubtful
Josh Richardson (Heel) – Out
Raptors
Scottie Barnes (Ankle) – Out
Immanuel Quickley (Elbow) – Out
Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Out
Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Miami Heat
|-10.5 (-111)
|-625
|O 225.5 (-111)
|Toronto Raptors
|+10.5 (-111)
|+425
|U 225.5 (-111)
*Odds as of Dec 12, 12:00 am ET*
