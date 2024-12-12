Gradey Dick & Ja’Kobe Walter are the guards of the future – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath join together once again to discuss all the latest in the Raptors realm.

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath join together once again to discuss all the latest in the Raptors realm.

Is paintballing fun? Does it hurt to get shot with a paintball? These questions are answered by Samson & Trevon as they recount their experience on the battlefield. Who had a steely disposition, and who folded under pressure?

Scottie Barnes has sustained another significant injury, this time with a sprain to his ankle. The Raptors announced that he’ll be reevaluated in “one week.” It’s possible that Shams Charania had slightly more critical framing than Toronto insiders, but it’s likely that the Raptors will play it safe with Barnes’ injury, so the two reports aren’t necessarily in conflict. The fellas discuss what we’ve seen so far, and what we hope to see in the future regarding Barnes.

Maybe most importantly, Gradey Dick & Ja’Kobe Walter have gotten a lot of run, and are giving everyone a glimpse into the future. Diving in on how they drive, how they shoot, and how they defend – Samson & Trevon give you the deepest dive available on the Raptors young guards. They also discuss what might or might not be the starting lineup of the future.

The fellas banter around their past jobs – Samson’s as a carpenter and Trevon’s current job of marketer.

RJ Barrett beat the scout of the Knicks, and did it up against the likes of OG Anunoby. That isn’t easy, and speaks to his impact on the offensive side of the ball, where he’s been truly impressive driving the Raptors on that end of the floor.

We also get an update on Tre’s smile, and an insight into how Samson will fare at the Heath family Christmas.

This article is a Presentation of Sober Carpenter.

Sober Carpenter is raising a glass to 5 incredible years of brewing award-winning non-alcoholic craft beer! Since 2019, we’ve been redefining what non-alcoholic can be, offering everything from bold IPAs to smooth Irish Reds, all crafted with care and flavour-first passion. Whether you’re exploring new options or sticking to your favourites, there’s a Sober Carpenter brew for every moment.

Available at Sobeys, Loblaws, and Farm Boy, or shop online at sobercarpenter.com for delivery right to your door. Cheers to 5 years of crafting beers that are anything but ordinary—perfect for those who sip differently!