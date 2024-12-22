Raptors Republic’s 2024 Year in Review: Number 10

Welcome to Raptors Republic’s new New Year tradition. As decided by you, the readers, it’s time to dive into the 10 most-most read editorials of the year at Raptors Republic. You can find the full top-10 list of released articles for 2024 (as each one is released) here.

I limited the list to editorials because news items and other pieces can often have more reads than columns. But these pieces — and I’m including post-game pieces — are the ones that take the most work, and in my eyes have the most value. So they’re the ones included in this list.

The year of 2024 has been one defined maybe most by change for the Toronto Raptors. Toronto traded OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa for Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett only two days before the year began. Then less than three weeks later, the Raptors traded Pascal Siakam away. A few weeks after that, the Raptors traded for Ochai Agbaji and Kelly Olynyk at the trade deadline. So 2024 began with major player movement, and much of Raptors Republic’s coverage to end the 2023-24 season reflected that. You’ll see a number of pieces covering those deals, or the impacts of them, on this list.

Then 2024-25 has largely been defined by an inability for Toronto to put all its new pieces on the floor at the same time. The presumptive starting lineup of Quickley – Gradey Dick – RJ Barrett – Scottie Barnes – Jakob Poeltl has played zero minutes together. Despite that, optimism has infused virtually every minute on the floor. Far more than would be expected for a team that is so far below .500. Stories of success and development abound — which also is reflected in our coverage, as well as on this list. It turns out, readers like the positive stories.

Without further ado, the No. 10 most-read story at Raptors Republic of 2024: “What can Bruce Brown provide to this version of the Raptors?” by Esfandiar Baraheni

Until now, Bruce Brown has just been providing the vibes for the Raptors: cowboy hats, Eddie Bauer gear, and dressed like he’s on a five-day expedition through the mountains in Montana or like the villain in a Spaghetti Western flick. But Brown used to be more than just a background character. Not too long ago, he was one of the most impactful role players on an excellent Brooklyn Nets team and then the 2023 Denver Nuggets title team. He was closing out a championship by initiating and hitting pull-up 3s in the dying moments. This helped him land a big payday with the Indiana Pacers. He morphed into a unique guard who could screen, roll to the basket, make plays, and eventually shoot and handle the ball. That hasn’t been the case in Toronto.

You can read the rest of the piece here. And tune in tomorrow for number nine!