What Would The Raptors Rookies Want For Christmas?

'Tis The Season Of Giving. I asked each Raptors rookie what they'd like to add to their game as a gift from Santa.

Happy Holidays, everyone! Tis’ the season to be jolly, to celebrate and enjoy time with family and to reflect on the year that has just past.

In honour of that, I took some time to talk to the five rookies on the Toronto Raptors: Jonathan Mogbo, Ja’Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead, Ulrich Chomche and Jamison Battle to ask them a few holiday spirit questions.

Enjoy!

Ja’Kobe Walter

Q: Why did you pick #14?

A: Usually, I’m number four, but Scottie has that, so I can’t take number four. The same thing about number one with Gradey. So, my dad was number 14 and I was number 14 before I flipped to four. It combined both numbers together so it all worked out.

Q: Best Christmas Gift?

A: Oh that’s easy. Basketball goal (I think he meant net). That’s how it all started in the driveway.

Q: If you could add something to your game as a Christmas gift, what would it be?

A: RJ Barrett’s layup package. That’s a pretty good gift. Just with my right hand.

Q: Why not left?

*At this point, RJ Barrett is listening in on the convo, he chimes in*

RJ: Because it doesn’t matter if he goes left, it’s always a pull-up. And it never goes down.

Jonathan Mogbo

Q: Why did you pick #2?

A: I wore it in college. There’s another number I can wear, but yeah, that’s mine.

Q: Best Christmas Gift?

A: My family. Seeing my family is a great Christmas gift. Well, that’s not really a gift, but you know what I mean. I’ll probably say the Wii when it comes out.

Q: The Wii is legendary. What would you say is something you’d like to add to your game as a gift to yourself?

A: A louder voice. Especially with communication on the floor with these guys.

*He points to Davion Mitchell and RJ Barrett, who are jokingly yelling at each other across the locker room*

Jamal Shead

Q: Why did you pick #23?

A: Growing up, my whole family, we all played basketball and football. Our basketball numbers were all the same. Like everyone in my family, cousins, brother, we all wore 23 until our respective high schools, until, you know, we actually couldn’t choose anymore, but we all wore 23 so the chance I had to come back to 23, because one and two were taken was cool.

Q: Best Christmas Gift?

A: Xbox 360. When it first came out. Me and my brother finally could play a couple of different games.

Q: Favourite game?

A: I’d say Call of Duty. Black Ops. The very first one.

Q: Something you’d like to add to your game as a gift to yourself?

A: We play Kyrie tonight, so I’ll say Kyrie’s handle.

Q: Interesting. You’re probably like… 55 percent there?

A: No, he’s on a different level. That little half spin he did on Steph. The shimmy he did on him was OD.

Ulrich Chomche

Q: Why did you pick #22?

A: It’s my moms birthday. When she was younger, my family where we come from, we don’t celebrate. When it’s your birthday, we don’t give gifts. So for me to remember her birthday all the time, I’ll choose it to wear it on the jersey.

Q: I’m assuming then, no Christmas Gifts?

A: No gifts. Just cook and eat.

Q: What would you add to your game as a gift?

A: Pushing myself even when I’m tired. Getting that extra step.

Jamison Battle

Q: Why number #77?

A: Curtis, who’s our equipment manager, asked us before summer league, what numbers we wanted. So for me, I put down 7, 10, and 77 just because that’s the number because of Ronaldo, Son Heung-min and playing soccer. And then when I play FIFA, when I play EFC, playing pro clubs with the fellows, that’s my number.

Q: Seven is usually for the lead man.

A: And then 10 is my favourite number. I was born on the 10th, and that’s the number I’ve worn through my whole career, maybe a two year stint in high school, where I didn’t wear that, and then in college, I wore that all five years. But, you know, obviously having 7 and 10 within the Raptors organization, with DeMar and Kyle Lowry, so you’re not going to give a rook those numbers just because of its his favourite.

Q: I was always curious. Thought you were a big Luka fan.

A: Nah, I just like seven. And then added another seven to it.

Q: I know it doesn’t matter but seven is my favourite number too. Wore it in high school. Enough about me, though. Best Christmas Gift?

A: I don’t know if it’s a specific gift, but I think now just having both my grandparents pass this past year, It’s hard to say, ‘try not to take it for granted’, but in those moments you do take it for granted. So, I think that’s just the best gift I’ve received each year: having that family time. I know my mom is going to come see me wherever that may be, which will be good. So, family.

Q: I’m sorry to hear about your loss. I know that feeling. Family is more important than anything.

A: Absolutely.

Q: So, if you could add one thing to your game as a gift, what would it be?

A: Probably hip mobility and defense. I think that’s the one thing I’ve known, whether it’s my trainer at home telling me I have tight hips or, you know, just not seeing it myself. I think that’s something that I’m consistently trying to work on and get better at. And I think if I could gift myself that, it would help my game a lot. But I think just defense in general as well, I feel like I have the IQ now it’s just about going out there and believing yourself and just actually guarding.

Q: Do pilates.

A: Oh, I know.