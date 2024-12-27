Top Raptors Stories of 2024: How Ochai Agbaji remains quietly perfect for the Raptors

Welcome to Raptors Republic’s new New Year tradition. As decided by you, the readers, it’s time to dive into the 10 most-most read editorials of the year at Raptors Republic. You can find the full top-10 list of released articles for 2024 (as each one is released) here.

I limited the list to editorials because news items and other pieces can often have more reads than columns. But these pieces — and I’m including post-game pieces — are the ones that take the most work, and in my eyes have the most value. So they’re the ones included in this list.

The year of 2024 has been one defined maybe most by change for the Toronto Raptors. Toronto traded OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa for Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett only two days before the year began. Then less than three weeks later, the Raptors traded Pascal Siakam away. A few weeks after that, the Raptors traded for Ochai Agbaji and Kelly Olynyk at the trade deadline. So 2024 began with major player movement, and much of Raptors Republic’s coverage to end the 2023-24 season reflected that. You’ll see a number of pieces covering those deals, or the impacts of them, on this list.

Then 2024-25 has largely been defined by an inability for Toronto to put all its new pieces on the floor at the same time. The presumptive starting lineup of Quickley – Gradey Dick – RJ Barrett – Scottie Barnes – Jakob Poeltl has played zero minutes together. Despite that, optimism has infused virtually every minute on the floor. Far more than would be expected for a team that is so far below .500. Stories of success and development abound — which also is reflected in our coverage, as well as on this list. It turns out, readers like the positive stories.

Without further ado, the No. 5 most-read story at Raptors Republic of 2024: “How Ochai Agbaji remains quietly perfect for the Raptors” by me.

Ochai Agbaji first makes himself known in transition, running behind Scottie Barnes. He catches the ball deep in the lane — perhaps too deep, running too fast, to go up clean? But no, he’s such a quick jumper that it’s an easy dunk. Quick-twitch athleticism is an understatement. Soon he gets some screening work done. A short roll into the middle, where he makes the play. For those who can recall a few years earlier, it is eerily reminiscent of another Toronto Raptor (back when he was with another team). Then all is quiet. He stands in the corner. For possessions on end, minute after minute. It’s relaxing work, but someone has to do it. It’s calm and casual. Walks into an open triple in transition. Drills it. Then back to the corner, of course, only to take a handoff and cash another 3-pointer as Pascal Siakam struggles to fight through the screen. Back to the corner, of course, but this time his defender doesn’t leave him. So Scottie Barnes waltzes to the rim for a layup. Then? More time in the corner, of course. Time to chill out. It was a cool 10 points in five shots in the first half. Easy work.

You can read the rest of the piece here. And tune in tomorrow for number 4!