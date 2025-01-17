Quick Reaction: Raptors 112 , Bucks 130

C+ R. Barrett 29 MIN, 21 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 7-16 FG, 3-7 3FG, 4-6 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -9 +/- RJ started out the night with a great look at the rim with the Raptors first possession of the game but wasn’t able to convert. RJ was too aggressive at times as he threw a very tough pass that was luckily deflected off a Bucks player and he got blocked by Khris Middleton when he tried to force a play in the paint. Barrett fumbled a beautiful transition bounce pass from Gradey Dick that would’ve given him two more points in the first half. To his credit though, RJ shot the three ball very well in the first half going three for four beyond the arc. All his points came beyond the arc or at the free throw line as he was also able to go four for four at the charity stripe to end the first half. Star-J started off the second half for Toronto with a beautiful reverse layup. He had a few more good plays in the half but it wasn’t nearly as good as his first half.

D+ S. Barnes 35 MIN, 10 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST, 2 STL, 4-16 FG, 0-6 3FG, 2-2 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, -14 +/- Scottie missed his first shot of the night but responded with a nice block on Ryan Rollins right away on defence. Barnes was struggling on offence to start the game but his defensive energy was quite well. The franchise player could not buy a bucket in the first half as he finished 1 for 11 from the field but had some great passes which set up teammates with easy shots. Scottie made his first shot of the second half with an easy scoop shot at the rim early on. He had a great putback on a Davion Mitchell miss early in the fourth quarter to cut the Bucks lead to 10 points. Much better shot-making in the second half but it was not a game to remember for Scottie B.

B- J. Poeltl 23 MIN, 12 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 6-11 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -9 +/- A bad miss down low for Poeltl to start his night. He made a nice move to get by Brook Lopez, but that’s a shot he should be finishing. It seemed that Jakob got the second bucket for the Raptors off an early timeout but he was called for a travel on his shot and finally got on the board in the ensuing possession from an RJ dish. Poeltl got limited run in the third quarter but started the fourth quarter with his signature push shot along the baseline to cut the Bucks lead to 12. He started the quarter strong as he was able to win Toronto three extra offensive possessions with two offensive rebounds and a steal when Milwaukee tried to push the tempo off a defensive rebound. Yak had a decent first half but finished very strong in the fourth quarter and did his best to help mount a late comeback.

C G. Dick 29 MIN, 13 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 5-12 FG, 0-5 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Gradey started off with a missed three and followed it up with a missed dunk. He responded well afterwards with two made free throws and two nice finishes at the rim in the first quarter. Dick made an unreal double clutch mid-range shot midway in the second quarter where he also got fouled and converted on the play. Gradey struggled beyond the arc, but he was making some impressive mid-range shots tonight.

B- D. Mitchell 30 MIN, 10 PTS, 0 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 4-6 FG, 1-3 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -6 +/- Third straight start for Mitchell as the Raptors were without Immanuel Quickley yet again. Davion was stripped off a dribble handoff early in the game that led to a turnover and was his first real action of the night. He responded with a nice and one drive very quickly off his mistake. Mitchell finished off the first half strong as late in the second quarter he played great post defence on Khris Middleton and converted on a three-ball a few possessions later. Mitchell started aggressively in the second half on offence as he was able to blow by his defender and make two layups. Off night’s defence came alive midway through the fourth quarter where he drew two straight offensive fouls. He also had a great block on a step back Damian Lillard three late in the fourth quarter.

D- J. Mogbo 16 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- Mogbo was the first Raptor off the bench which was a surprising but pleasant sight as we haven’t seen him play in a while. It was a very quiet shift and the only notable play was when he got denied by Giannis Antetokounmpo on a euro-step finish attempt in the paint. He got another run in the second quarter which was just as unproductive as his first shift. Mogbo was finally able to score as he got a free dunk off an RJ Barrett rebound and dish. He did finish off with another nice dunk but that came in garbage time.

D- J. Shead 18 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -12 +/- Shead missed a layup at the rim to start his night but he was able to provide ok energy, especially in the second quarter when he won a second chance for Toronto on the offensive end. The first half was passable for Toronto’s rookie guard but he was a ghost out there with his second half minutes. He played some of his best ball so far in his young career over the last four games but tonight marked the end of that impressive streak.

B+ K. Olynyk 19 MIN, 15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 5-7 FG, 2-4 3FG, 3-6 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -10 +/- Olynyk had a pretty quiet first shift but he did play good defence on Bobby Portis for one play and was moving the rock well. He was able to finish the half for the Raptors with a putback or alley-oop, whatever you want to call it as it was a finish off an air-balled three-pointer from Gradey Dick. Kelly was put in the game early in the third quarter for Jakob Poeltl and made two three-balls very quickly. He finished the game very strong just like Jakob Poeltl.

B+ B. Brown 20 MIN, 17 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 6-11 FG, 2-5 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -11 +/- Brown had a decent first shift, starting with a floater and setting up Scottie with a beautiful bounce pass that he missed at the rim. He was able to add another finish at the rim, one free throw and two corner threes before checking out in the second quarter. He was the only consistent player on offence in the first half for Toronto and the best by far. He provided good minutes in the second half but it wasn’t near his productive first half.

C C. Boucher 15 MIN, 6 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- Boucher was able to score his first points off a nice Barnes feed when he ran the floor on a fast break. He was able to clean up a Brown miss with a nice putback tip midway in the second quarter. Montreal’s finest did a great job of winning a 50/50 ball midway through the fourth quarter which led to two more Raptor points. Chris Boucher’s crazy run of form seems to have come to an end but tonight was still a serviceable effort.

Inc G. Temple 03 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Garbage time minutes.

Inc J. Battle 03 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Garbage time minutes.

E. Omoruyi 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/-