The Raptors are developing their ‘Vision’

The Raptors wing trio of Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji and Ja'Kobe Walter and becoming quite the group.

Luka, who? Anthony Davis, What?

The Toronto Raptors are figuring it out.

The process proved fruitful against Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and the LA Clippers.

Scottie Barnes put up 15 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. RJ Barrett put up 20 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. What was most impressive was Barrett’s defense on Kawhi Leonard, whom he forced into four turnovers.

The Raptors had their offense clicking everywhere. They shot 51% from the field and 52% from three and dominated in the third quarter to pull off the win.

Six players scored in double-digits, including Immanuel Quickley who put up 11 points and six assists despite not playing in the second half.

Raptors Head Coach Darko Rajakovic said that was part of the plan for Quickley and his ramp-up to play with his minutes restriction.

The real story is the Raptors blossoming young wing trio of Ochai Agbaji, Gradey Dick and Ja’Kobe Walter.

Agbaji put up 12 points, four stocks and was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field. Dick poured in 18 points on 77% shooting, and the rookie Walter put up 10 points on 11 shots but showed off his defensive versatility throughout.

That wing trio perfectly compliments everything the Raptors want to do with their core of Quickley, Barnes, Barrett and Poeltl and heighten all the best aspects both offensively and defensively.

This is the vision the Raptors are developing and it’s been on display for all of January.

The Raptors have now won 8 of their last 10 games for the first time in almost two years.

Enjoy!