Gameday: Knicks @ Raptors, February 4

The Toronto Raptors just keep winning. The good basketball rolls on, at least until the team cuts the accelerator at the trade deadline. Maybe. We’ll see. Maybe upper brass is just happy that the games are fun to watch.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are a different animal entirely. By the 40-20 rule (teams that win 40 games before they lose 20 are championship contenders), the Knicks just need to win seven more games before they lose three in order to be considered a contender. This is a team with a whole lot of firepower.

New York is on the second night of a back-to-back, but Jalen Brunson just put up 42 and 10 en route to topping the red-hot Houston Rockets. So hard to know if New York will be tired or is just on fire. Maybe both?

Raptors Outlook: 16-33 | 12th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 110.3 (25th) | Def rating: 115.3 (24th) | Net rating: -5.0 (24th)

Raptors Previous Results

vs Los Angeles W 115-108

vs Chicago L 122-106

@ Washington W 106-82

vs New Orleans W 113-104

@ Atlanta W 117-94

Even though Scottie Barnes’ offensive improvement so far on the year has been waning slightly over recent weeks, the team keeps winning. Point guards are rotating in and out of the lineup. The defence is consistent regardless.

Knicks Outlook: 33-17 | 3rd in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 119.6 (2nd) | Def rating: 113.1 (13th) | Net rating: 6.5 (5th)

Knicks Previous Results

vs Rockets W 124-118

vs Lakers L 112-128

vs Nuggets W 122-112

vs Grizzlies W 143-106

vs Kings W 143-120

Talk about a hot team. The Knicks have pounded their opponents on their home stand, and against some insane competition. My goodness that’s an impressive stretch of five games. Mikal Bridges is hitting his stride, to go along with insane seasons from Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: SN 590

Starting Lineups (Projected)

New York Knicks

PG: Jalen Brunson

SG: Josh Hart

SF: Precious Achiuwa

PF: Mikal Bridges

C: Karl-Anthony Towns

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: Ochai Agbaji

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Knicks

OG Anunoby (foot) is likely out after not suiting up against Houston. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is also out.

Raptors

RJ Barrett (concussion protocols) is out. Chris Boucher (illness) and Bruce Brown (facial contusion) are questionable, and Ulrich Chomche and AJ Lawson are out (two-way duties), but otherwise it looks like a clean bill of health.

Lines

Team Spread Money Total New York Knicks -4.5 1.55 O 229.5 Toronto Raptors +4.5 2.50 U 229.5

*Odds as of Feb. 4, 10:00 am ET*

