Gameday: Knicks @ Raptors, February 4

The Toronto Raptors just keep winning. The good basketball rolls on, at least until the team cuts the accelerator at the trade deadline. Maybe. We’ll see. Maybe upper brass is just happy that the games are fun to watch.
Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are a different animal entirely. By the 40-20 rule (teams that win 40 games before they lose 20 are championship contenders), the Knicks just need to win seven more games before they lose three in order to be considered a contender. This is a team with a whole lot of firepower.
New York is on the second night of a back-to-back, but Jalen Brunson just put up 42 and 10 en route to topping the red-hot Houston Rockets. So hard to know if New York will be tired or is just on fire. Maybe both?
Raptors Outlook: 16-33 | 12th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 110.3 (25th) | Def rating: 115.3 (24th) | Net rating: -5.0 (24th)
Raptors Previous Results
vs Los Angeles W 115-108
vs Chicago L 122-106
@ Washington W 106-82
vs New Orleans W 113-104
@ Atlanta W 117-94
Even though Scottie Barnes’ offensive improvement so far on the year has been waning slightly over recent weeks, the team keeps winning. Point guards are rotating in and out of the lineup. The defence is consistent regardless.
Knicks Outlook: 33-17 | 3rd in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 119.6 (2nd) | Def rating: 113.1 (13th) | Net rating: 6.5 (5th)
Knicks Previous Results
vs Rockets W 124-118
vs Lakers L 112-128
vs Nuggets W 122-112
vs Grizzlies W 143-106
vs Kings W 143-120
Talk about a hot team. The Knicks have pounded their opponents on their home stand, and against some insane competition. My goodness that’s an impressive stretch of five games. Mikal Bridges is hitting his stride, to go along with insane seasons from Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET
Television: TSN
Radio: SN 590
Starting Lineups (Projected)
New York Knicks
PG: Jalen Brunson
SG: Josh Hart
SF: Precious Achiuwa
PF: Mikal Bridges
C: Karl-Anthony Towns
Toronto Raptors
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: Gradey Dick
SF: Ochai Agbaji
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Jakob Poeltl
Injury Report
Knicks
OG Anunoby (foot) is likely out after not suiting up against Houston. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is also out.
Raptors
RJ Barrett (concussion protocols) is out. Chris Boucher (illness) and Bruce Brown (facial contusion) are questionable, and Ulrich Chomche and AJ Lawson are out (two-way duties), but otherwise it looks like a clean bill of health.
Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|New York Knicks
|-4.5
|1.55
|O 229.5
|Toronto Raptors
|+4.5
|2.50
|U 229.5
*Odds as of Feb. 4, 10:00 am ET*
All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!