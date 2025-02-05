Gameday: Grizzlies @ Raptors, February 5

We’re back tonight with a back-to-back against two tough opponents, this time it’ll be the Western Conference’s second seed at the moment, the Memphis Grizzlies. Toronto did their best to manage a comeback last night after falling behind by 20-plus points but came up just short.

Memphis is rolling into town on a three-game win streak and they’ve won nine of ten games. They’re back at the top of the Western Conference after missing out on the playoffs last year due to Ja Morant being injured, after only playing just nine games for them last season. Although he’s only averaging 20.5 points per game (third lowest tally of his career) the Grizzlies are winning and that’s all that matters. Jaren Jackson Jr. is enjoying a career year for points as he’s averaged 23.3 so far and is coming off a 31-point outing in a win against the San Antonio Spurs. They recently got GG Jackson II back from injury too. He had a solid rookie campaign averaging just under 15 points a game when he got 18 starts late in the season last year while the injuries started piling up for Memphis. He’s coming into tonight with his best performance out of his eight games back with a 27-point outing in San Antonio.

For the Raptors, They’ve played their best basketball of the season so far over the last couple of weeks. Toronto’s defence had been much better, but last night, mostly in the first half their defence didn’t look like the one we’ve gotten used to seeing lately. Immanuel Quickley came back from his injury yet again recently and is still on a minutes restriction. Scottie Barnes did have a 23-point outing last night, but he wasn’t efficient at all. The player of the game for Toronto was actually Jamal Shead. He was one assist shy of a double-double with 23 minutes off the bench. We also saw a surprising starting lineup decision from Darko Rajakovic as he elected to go for Ja’Kobe Walter over Ochai Agbaji and we’ll see if he decides to roll with that again if the Raptors still have injuries.

Raptors Outlook: 16-34 | 13th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 110.5 (24th) | Def rating: 115.6 (27th) | Net rating: -5.1 (25th)

Raptors Previous Results

vs New York L 121-115

vs Los Angeles W 115-108

vs Chicago L 122-106

@ Washington W 106-82

vs New Orleans W 113-104

The fact that Chicago is the worst loss out of the last five which include opponents like the LA Clippers and New York Knicks is wild but here we are.

Grizzlies Outlook: 34-16 | 3rd in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 117.8 (5th) | Def rating: 110.6 (7th) | Net rating: 7.2 (4th)

Grizzlies Previous Results

vs San Antonio W 128-109

@ Milwaukee W 132-119

vs Houston W 120-119

@ New York L 143-106

vs Utah W 125-103

A blowout against New York. So you’re saying there’s a chance? Nonetheless, their game was in the famous Madison Square Garden.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: SN

Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Memphis Grizzlies

PG: Ja Morant

SG: Luke Kennard

SF: Jaylen Wells

PF: Jaren Jackson Jr.

C: Zach Edey

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: Ja’Kobe Walter

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Kelly Olynyk

Injury Report

Grizzlies

Regular starter Desmond Bane is out due to a left ankle sprain. Brandon Clarke (back), John Konchar (right shoulder), Marcus Smart (right finger) and Vince Williams Jr. (right ankle)are all questionable. Cam Spencer is also out due to a left thumb injury. There is a potential for this to be a low-body game for the Memphis Grizzlies tonight.

Raptors

Toronto has yet to officially submit their injury report for tonight’s game so I’ll keep an eye out for that. But it’ll probably contain at least Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett on it.

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Memphis Grizzlies -9.5 (-110) -450 O 237.5 (-115) Toronto Raptors +9.5 (-110) +330 U 237.5 (-105) *Odds as of Feb. 5, 12:30 pm ET*

