Jamal Shead ignites a comeback in Raptors loss to Knicks

Jamal Shead put on his best Kyle Lowry impersonation tonight. And for a moment, it was all good again.

Jamal Shead have yourself a game.

The Raptors were down by as much as 23 points in this game but Shead helped spark a run that made this an interesting contest in the fourth quarter.

Shead finished with a career-high 16 points, dishing out 9 assists and was a +10 in 23 minutes of action. Shead lead a group of Jonathan Mogbo, Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown and Ochai Agbaji to help the Raptors claw back in the 3rd and fourth quarter.

But it wasn’t enough.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson were dominant for the New York Knicks. They combined for 55 points, and Towns added 20 rebounds. The Knicks gobbled up 17 offense rebounds which led to over 20 second-chance points and 12 more shots than the Raptors.

It was far too much of an offensive discrepancy for the Raptors to be able to compete with and that’s why they played from behind for most of the game.

It didn’t help that Scottie Barnes struggled offensively. Despite finishing with 23 points, it took 23 shots to do and he wasn’t able to find his rhythm at any point. Ja’Kobe Walter stepped in for the injured RJ Barrett, who was in concussion protocol and pitched in with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Immanuel Quickley still only played 20 minutes as his minute restrictions continue. Jakob Poeltl left the game after just 14 minutes with a right hip pointer issue.

The Raptors now have one more game ahead of the deadline on Wednesday in Toronto versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

If you’d like a more in-depth breakdown of this game, including Shead’s great performance, Scottie’s struggles, and how the Raptors nearly pulled off a comeback, watch Es Baraheni’s full recap and subscribe to the Raptors Republic YouTube channel for more videos like it.

Enjoy!