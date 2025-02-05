Quick Reaction: Grizzlies 138, Raptors 107

C+ J. Walter 28 MIN, 14 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 5-11 FG, 1-4 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -18 +/- Walter kept the good momentum from the past three games going at the start as he finally missed from the field with his fourth shot of the game. His second quarter wasn’t at the level of his first, but he made a huge three-pointer right before the shot clock expired late in the first half. Walter didn’t get much significant run in the second half and he was one of three Raptors starters who started hot but cooled off to end the night. Walter was able to keep his double-digit scoring streak rolling but he accomplished that feat in garbage time.

D+ S. Barnes 32 MIN, 11 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL, 4-18 FG, 0-7 3FG, 3-3 FT, 3 BLK, 1 TO, -28 +/- Barnes finished the first quarter 0 for 4 from the field but he did a solid job facilitating and also had a great block at the rim. It was surprising to see a shorthanded Raptor team finish the first quarter up seven after a scoreless Scottie first quarter. Barnes was finally able to get on the scoring board with just under two minutes to go in the first half. Scottie got going in the second half offensively as he was the only reliable Raptor offence early in the third quarter, but he cooled down yet again after a good start to the half. Rough night shooting the ball, but he did a decent job on the defensive end and as a facilitator.

D K. Olynyk 25 MIN, 9 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-11 FG, 1-5 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -22 +/- Olynyk got going with two back-to-back shots on consecutive possessions to give himself a fast five points to start the night. There were moments where Edey was completely dominating Olynyk but you can’t blame him as the rookie big is listed at 7’4″. Olynyk’s hot start cooled off quite quickly as he started the game 2 for 2 but ended the half 3 for 8. He was the second part of the three starting musketeers who started well but faded as the game went on.

C- G. Dick 32 MIN, 13 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 5-17 FG, 1-7 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -18 +/- Gradey started with good energy both on the offensive and defensive glass. He was an ice-cold 0 for 4 from the field but he had good energy right out the jump. He had a much better second-quarter shot-making wise but his energy stayed consistent. Dick showed some nice athleticism early in the third quarter when he threw down a reverse dunk off the transition off a lob pass from Scottie Barnes. His shot went ice cold once again after finding some rhythm and finished the game on a low.

C J. Shead 30 MIN, 14 PTS, 0 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 5-10 FG, 2-5 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -37 +/- Shead got his first start of his young NBA career and he made his first shot as a starter with a three-ball. He slowed down quite a lot but he was able to knock down a corner three just before the first half was over. The rookie guard got a taste of his own medicine tonight as he had his minutes cut short in significant second-half minutes due to Davion Mitchell’s stellar play. Third musketeer who started well but couldn’t keep up as the game went on. To be fair he finished well in garbage time, but that doesn’t change anything as we grade based on significant minutes.

A O. Agbaji 22 MIN, 14 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 5-7 FG, 3-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Instant impact corner three on his first offensive possession. He followed it up with one more three in the ensuing possession. Agbaji was one of the best Raptors out there tonight but unfortunately, he didn’t get too much significant run in the second half. One of two Raptors who can keep his head held high tonight.

A+ D. Mitchell 17 MIN, 10 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 4-5 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 6 +/- Mitchell was re-introduced to the rotation after being missing for a few games. He started off with a turnover but he was able to drive and finish at the rim before checking out of his first shift. Mitchell’s been showing some great moves lately and he did it again tonight when he created a nice stepback three-pointer all for himself. Off night was quite aggressive tonight as he ended the first half with seven points which is quite well for his standards. His defensive effort and playmaking were there like always. Player of the game for Toronto and his only real competition was bench member Ochai Agbaji. Perhaps a good performance and some trades tomorrow can keep Mitchell as a consistent rotation piece going forward.

B+ J. Mogbo 19 MIN, 10 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Mogbo started off 0 for 2 from the field but was able to convert on his third shot beyond the arc. But it’s a game played on both ends and he did a good job on the defensive end. Mogbo converted on his second shot of the game late in the second quarter with another three-pointer. Kind of a similar performance from the rookie big tonight from last night as he started a bit slow but finished much better.

D+ B. Brown 18 MIN, 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-9 FG, 0-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -13 +/- Brown had a rough 0 for 3 start to the game before making a nice floater. Although his offence took a while to get going, he brought good defensive energy off the bat. Like the rest of the squad, the defence went missing and his performance was really hanging on that tonight. The former NBA champion missed quite a few bunnies this game at the rim and tomorrow will tell if this was the last of Bruce Brown in a Raptor uniform.

C- J. Battle 14 MIN, 3 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -18 +/- We also saw the return of Battle tonight due to a short-handed Raptor team. He checked in at the beginning of the second quarter for his first shift of the night. He made his first shot of the game right in front of the Grizzlies bench. There was another play in the first half where Battle contested and stood his ground really well in the paint on the defensive end. That was pretty much it for Battle tonight as sometimes that’s the way life goes in the NBA for a three-ball specialist.

F O. Robinson 03 MIN, 1 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- Just like last night Robinson checked into the game in the second half. He earned a trip to the free-throw line very quickly but only made one out of two shots. Kind of harsh to grade him on a short three-minute shift but it was significant playing time early in the second half so that’s the way she goes tonight for the big man.

C. Boucher 00 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/-