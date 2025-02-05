The Raptors Republic 2025 NBA Trade Deadline Roundtable

Tomorrow is the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline. A few Raptors Republic fellas gave their thoughts on how it all might unfold.

Wooo dogggggy!

What a hot start.

BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks are trading Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Three-team deal that includes Utah. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2025

That hot tamale followed up with De’Aaron Fox, Zach Lavine, Kris Middleton, and Kyle Kuzma all going off and about, and we’re off to a really hot start.

Is more to come? Maybe.

It feels much more difficult to assess the trade landscape this year – not that we know any better any other year. In large part, I think, because of two major opposing forces.

One, is parity.

Gone are the predestined Finals of Golden State and Cleveland. Miami and San Antonio. At least a half dozen teams could convince themselves they’re the Dallas Mavericks of this year. Another thwackload of middling teams – Dallas, Golden State, Indiana, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Sacramento, and San Antonio – could too.

You can see the thought process. Boston has struggled of late; Cleveland’s unproven; Denver’s up and down; Oklahoma City and Houston are young. Memphis, Milwaukee, and New York are fragile. Maybe one big move [or two] is all we need.

In the NBA, these days, competitive teams are always at the cusp of decline or contention. With windows ever so momentary, there’s a sense of urgency to go all-in; a move it or lose it type thing.

Shams:



"The Warriors are legitimately calling about every all star player. They are dead set on trying to find another superstar player with Steph Curry.” 😳



(h/t @ohnohedidnt24)



pic.twitter.com/uv8BxxXyff — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 3, 2025

Wetting everyone’s carpe diem blanket is the draconian Apron System. Once above a certain luxury tax threshold, teams’ ability to trade is hamstrung. As a result, they’re more protective and cautious – except Phoenix YOLOOOO!!! – with how they expend their flexibility.

This makes what’s going down on Thursday clear as mud.

One thing we do know, I hesitate saying that, are the sellers. Toronto, along with Brooklyn, Portland, Utah, Washington, Charlotte, and, maybe Chicago, all seem ready to ship it.

Typically, with few teams selling, the cost for players is high. Except, now, with the Apron System looming, prices are intrinsically capped. There is only so much teams can offer.

Confusing indeed.

On that long note, I’ve asked some Raptors Republic pals to provide their thoughts on what they think Toronto might and should do this trade season.

Before that, I also recommend checking out Blake Murphy’s trade deadline primer for all the Raptors’ financials. There’s also this puppy.

Vamos.

1. If you’re in charge, what kind of approach are you taking for the Raptors this trade deadline: tanking at all costs, supporting the mediocre winning, acquiring talent at a discount, taking on bad contracts for value?

I’m building equity. Period. And, I’m doing whatever I must to do that. Taking on bad contracts, acquiring talent at a discount, acquiring talent at a fair price. Whatever. It’s time to amass, consolidate, and transform.

If I think Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett are, let’s say, 1A/B and 2A/B of a tri-corner foundation, then I’m doing whatever I can to find the other 1A/B guy. If that’s two years of gathering small, aggregated stuff, so be it. If that’s Brandon Ingram on a big, but short contract, in order to be flipped with draft picks in a year from now, so be it.

The “window” has opened. The countdown on finding Scottie’s counterpart is on.

Take on bad contracts for assets.

I don’t think you can fully commit to the tank nor go out and buy.

Mete Makarnaci

All the routes seem okay; the one that’s least likely to happen would be the supporting mediocre winning.

Taking on bad contracts with a first-round pick attached isn’t terrible, but it will hurt the Raptors chances of making future moves.

Tanking at all costs is a good route, too, if Toronto could offload their veterans.

My favourite road, though, would be acquiring talent at a discount cost. I, honestly, don’t think this team is too far away from competing, and with some competent bench shooting, I believe Toronto could be dangerous next season.

[Pick a lane, Mete! Every glass is half full with you 🙂.]

2. What general assumptions about the Raptors roster building/the trade deadline do you think we fans are mistakenly making (IE: Luka Doncic being untradeable)?

Adon

This might draw ire. I’ll whisper it.

I don’t think Immanuel Quickley is Toronto’s long-term guy.

The assumption is that BBQ (Barnes, Barrett, Quickley) are the core of the Raptors’ next generation.

I’m not so sure.

Already, IQ has struggled with health. That happens. All good.

But while out, we’ve seen how a different point guard archetype enhances Scottie Barnes. A burly, pass-first, solid-shooting lead guard who challenges opposing Star guards and defers playmaking to teammates. Oh, if only Kyle Lowry were still of his prime days.

It’s not to say IQ doesn’t fit. When he’s cooking as both a shooter and creator, they roll. But there are times where IQ becomes too ball dominant and shoot-first lessening Barnes and Barrett’s touches.

With him and Dick out there, Toronto’s perimeter defence crumbles too.

No team can have too many creators, I’m still starting to wonder if the Raptors think there’s a better way to use up that salary space.

Coty

We have no idea how much the second apron and the money aspect affect general managers!

Mete

I think the mistake we’re making is that all the veterans on the team are up for grabs.

Something tells me that Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster won’t be able to get rid of more than two veterans at the trade deadline. My bet would be that Chris Boucher and Davion Mitchell will be the two that get shipped out due to great play recently. [Bet? Did you say bet? How much? $5, $10, $25? What are the odds if I take Gradey Dick to be traded? +1500? +3000. You said bet, right?]

3. Favourite hypothetical realistic Raptors trade

Adon

Memphis Chris Boucher, Bruce Brown Jr. Toronto Marcus Smart, John Konchar, GG Jackson, 2nd Round Pick

I’m not sure Memphis does this. GG Jackson is a young, promising prospect – which is why Toronto does this – they covet. The Grizz are also looking for a true wing to add to its core trio. Who isn’t? If they can’t find one, Brown Jr. and Boucher suffice as low-risk, reliable depth pieces for the Playoffs.

For the Raptors, they get another young, dynamic athlete to mould. Smart’s contract expires at the end of the year, and Konchar can be flipped or bought out.

Coty

Milwaukee Player X with a lesser salary Toronto Pat Connaughton, Pick(s)

[Real creative, Coty!]

Mete

Memphis Davion Mitchell, two Second Round Picks Toronto Jake LaRavia, GG Jackson

I played around on the trade machine, and the most realistic trade that I like is this one.

LaRavia is a 23-year-old forward and can do a little bit of everything. He’s also shooting a bit over 44% beyond the arc, which is a huge necessity for Toronto. GG Jackson is an explosive scorer who can erupt at any time for a bundle of points, which is something else that Toronto could really use.

Davion Mitchell and two second-round picks might not be enough, but at the same time, Memphis has so much depth this year that they can elevate some of their other players into the rotation.

There are quite a lot of strong ball handlers that are first or second options in the Western Conference and “off-night” could play a pivotal role for the Grizzlies in the playoffs. [Hollllly Shit, Mete. Look at us. Same same, but different. Eye on the GG Jackson prize! I agree that you’re not giving them enough for the two of them, but you/we are on to something.]

4. Favourite hypothetical unrealistic Raptors trade

Adon

Minnesota Immanuel Quickley, Chris Boucher Toronto Julius Randle, Leonard Miller, Detroit’s 2025 First Round Pick

Hear me out for Cripes’ Sakes.

Minnesota needs a new point guard to replace/back-up Mike Conley; they’re also terrified of Julius Randle opting into his contract and hampering Minnesota’s offseason activity. Minny might feel a bit small with Quickley, Donte DiVincenzo, and Rob Dillingham coming off their bench, maybe there’s another move alongside this one.

For Toronto, Leonard Miller is the prize – maybe that First Round Pick has to be downgraded to a Second. He’s 21, Canadian, and crushing in the G League (24/12/3). He’s an ideal, agile big to pair alongside Scottie Barnes. Still, not a great 3-point shooter (34% on five attempts a game), but he can heave them and that’s what matters.

Coty

Oklahoma City Everyone and anyone not named Scottie Barnes Toronto Shea Gilgeous-Alexander

[I said unrealistic, Coty, not acid trip fantasies]

Mete

Charlotte Immanuel Quickley Toronto LaMelo Ball

If we’re being super unrealistic it would be a one-for-one deal but if we want to be somewhat reasonable we’ll add in two first-round picks going over to Charlotte. LaMelo is quite injury prone but Quickley has been no Iron Man either.

The exciting part about this deal for Toronto is Ball and his popularity; Toronto never gets any American media love. LaMelo is also a certified first option. Right now it’s Scottie Barnes…orrr maybe RJ Barrett, to some. With Ball, Toronto has no question about who their go-to guy is

[I know I said unrealistic, but Mete you’re really stretching it here. Whatever! I’m in! Transition O would be a delight!]

5. Favourite hypothetical NBA trade

Adon

Memphis Jerami Grant, Deni Avdija Other Team Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, Luke Kennard, GG Jackson, and a swack load of picks

The Grizz are oh so close. They got their Superstar point guard. They got their versatile forward. They have their flamethrower. They’re deep. They’re big. They’re burly. They’re experienced. They’re just missing one piece.

A wing. They’ve waited so patiently to go all-in. Now’s the time. They can play small with Grant at the four and Jaren Jackson Jr. the five, or big, big with Zach Edey at centre. Avdija doesn’t shoot as well as they’d like, but he’ll guard anyone they ask him too – vital heading in to the Western Conference gauntlet.

Simple for Portland. They’re winning too much. Wayyyy too much. Get more picks. Tank. Move on.

Coty

Golden State Kevin Durant Phoenix Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, etc.

This deadline is nuts.

Mete

Los Angeles Jonas Valanciunas Washington Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht

This might be a boring trade to some of you but I would love to see Raptor legend and one of my favourite players of all time, Jonas Valanciunas, go after a ring.

Vanderbilt and Knecht should be enough to do the trick for Washington to pull the trigger. Knecht is only a rookie but a great shooter; Vanderbilt missed quite some time, but he’s still 25 and a lengthy defender.

As for JV, we all know what he can do with a good team and 20+ minutes of playing time. The Lakers also need a center after trading Anthony Davis so this makes sense for both sides. [Borrrrringggg, but sensible].