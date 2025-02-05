Toronto Raptors lose eighth straight game against New York Knicks despite youthful comeback attempt

The Toronto Raptors attempted a youth-inspired comeback against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena, but the Dinos ultimately fell short 121-115.

With no RJ Barrett or OG Anunoby in the lineup for either side, Jamal Shead was back from an illness and led a fivesome of youngsters to a near comeback victory. His 16-point outburst off the bench was a career-high, adding nine assists and three rebounds while going 7-for-12 from the field. The 22-year-old got into the paint and to the rim all night, and was competitive at the point of attack defensively.

Rookies Ja’Kobe Walter and Jonathan Mogbo were also a part of that closing lineup, adding 13 and four points, respectively. Joining the trio of rooks were second-year sharpshooter Gradey Dick and face of the franchise Scottie Barnes. Dick hit some big shots down the stretch finishing with 14 points and three rebounds, while Barnes led the team in scoring with 23 buckets to go along with five assists, and three rebounds.

The Raptors have been playing some of their best ball lately, and with no RJ, it was no problem in the first quarter. Over the team’s recent stretch of eight wins in their last 10 games, the defence has propped up Toronto, boasting the association’s best defensive rating over that span. However, it was the the offence that shined through in the first quarter Tuesday night, as the team went 13-of-21 (61.9%) from the field in the opening frame.

The team was led by Walter, who was making his eighth career start after Barrett was ruled out with a head injury. His off-ball offensive game was prominent, rising out of the corner for a dribble handoff three while sneaking back-door for multiple cuts. The 20-year-old even drained a triple off the dribble, something he’s done a bit more frequently lately, helping Toronto get out to a 34-30 lead after one.

The second quarter would flip on its head, however, as the Knicks would flat-out dominate, led by Karl-Anthony Towns. The 29-year-old big did whatever he wanted, putting up 20 points and a commanding 15 rebounds, tying the record for most first-half rebounds by an opponent against the Raptors ever. He would finish the game with 27 points and 20 rebounds.

The Knicks would end the half on a 12-0 run, taking a 17-point lead heading into the break after the Dinos only scored 17 points in the entire quarter (the Raps didn’t score in the last 3:38). Toronto would finish -21 in the second, were out-rebounded 20-4 in the frame, and were down 18-0 on second-chance points to New York.

Before the third quarter could begin, however, Jakob Poeltl would be ruled out with a right hip pointer.

The start of the third would continue to favour the visiting team, with the Knicks opening the quarter on a 13-7 run, pushing the lead to as many as 21, led by former Raptor Precious Achiuwa. The 25-year-old was super active defensively, having a big block against Scottie Barnes in the third while doing all the ‘role’ player things offensively by hitting corner threes and catching lobs. Achiuwa would stuff the stat sheet against his former team, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists, and two blocks.

The Knicks would continue to dominate the first half of the third quarter before the Raps’ bench would bring it back to end the frame. The Dinos would be down by 23 at one point, but the foursome of Shead, Mogbo, Ochai Agbaji, and Bruce Brown Jr. would lock up defensively and push the pace, cutting the lead to 12 heading into the fourth.

The Raptors bench would ultimately outscore the Knicks’ 51-17, as a 12-0 run throughout the middle of the quarter would bring Toronto to within four before a timeout. Those youngsters would eventually get it down to as little as one, but a quick 5-0 burst by Jalen Brunson thanks to some tough shot-making in the final minutes would seal the deal, as he finished with a game-high 28 points, five assists, and two steals.

Next up for Toronto will be the Memphis as they welcome the Grizzlies to town on Wednesday night for the second half of a back-to-back while wrapping up the team’s four-game homestand.