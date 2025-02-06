Report: Raptors trade for Pacers center James Wiseman

The Raptors have made another trade. They acquired 23-year-old James Wiseman along with cash from the Indiana Pacers for a 2026 top-55 protected second-round pick, according to Pacers beat writer Dustin Dopirak. The Golden State Warriors selected the big man second overall in 2020, where he averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds while shooting nearly 52 percent from the field.

He’s been in the NBA for five seasons now but missed his sophomore year due to a torn meniscus. Wiseman has totaled only 148 games in his career, averaging 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game between the Warriors and Pistons. Those injuries have piled up.

It will be unlikely that he’s seen in a Raptors jersey this season as he suffered a torn achilles injury in October. In July 2024 he signed a two-year contract with the Pacers to which he only played one game before getting hurt in the first quarter against his second former team, the Detroit Pistons. This injury will give him his second absent season of his career.

The only time Wiseman has shown a hint of longevity was last season, playing a career-high 63 games for the Pistons. His next season of highest games played was 2022-2023 which was only 45. His biggest concern is his durability and health. Turning 24 in March he should have plenty of NBA experience at this point but has always dealt with an injury.

The seven-foot, 240-pound center was very promising coming into the league and was expected to be a huge piece for the Warriors after his rookie year. He showed some hope in Detroit and could’ve been a valuable backup for Indiana. It’s possible that he can be effective for the Raptors if he displays such and stays healthy. He’s big and athletic, and he’s a cheap flier with upside. Playing behind an established traditional big like Jakob Poeltl would only be a plus for Wiseman.

If the Raptors have a vision for him, there’s a chance he can fit in with the young crew the organization has been putting together.