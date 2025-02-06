Toronto Raptors trade Davion Mitchell to Miami Heat for PJ Tucker and second round pick

The Toronto Raptors trade deadline continues to be active, with the team dealing guard Davion Mitchell to the Miami Heat in exchange for PJ Tucker, a second-round pick, and cash per Shams Charania.

The Toronto Raptors are trading Davion Mitchell to the Miami Heat for PJ Tucker, a second-round pick and cash, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/J9vBISwuh4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2025

Per Blake Murphy, the second-round pick is the Los Angeles Lakers’ selection in 2026.

After the Raptors were initially reported to be included in the Jimmy Butler trade to the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night, those negotiations fell through, per Charania. Now Thursday morning, this move could be potentially folded into the Butler deal, as Bobby Marks reports.

I would expect this to be tied into the Jimmy Butler trade to Golden State https://t.co/kXXeAPZtzV — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 6, 2025

While this deal fails in comparison to the Brandon Ingram deal last night, it still has financial impacts. For one, Toronto is now only 4.6 million below the tax threshold, a threshold they will almost surely want to stay under.

The 26-year-old Mitchell averaged 6.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.9 rebounds across 44 games as a Raptor while being a pending restricted free agent this upcoming offseason. The Baylor product was initially acquired last off-season alongside Sasha Vezenkov and the 45th overall pick (Jamal Shead) in exchange for Jaden McDaniels.

This also marks the third time PJ Tucker joins the Raps’ organization after initially being drafted by Toronto in the second round in 2006. Through 28 games this season, Tucker is averaging 1.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.6 assists across 28 games this season. The 39-year-old is in the final year of his contract while making roughly 11.5 million this season.

This is a developing story.