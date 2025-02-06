Trade deadline open thread: 2025 edition

10:30 am: Things are quiet. I haven’t heard diddly on the Raptors front. That can change quick, but for now, nothing since the Ingram trade.

8:55 am: Hello and good morning! We’re getting going a little late this morning because I was up late last night. I’ve got two sick kids at home, one frustrated dog, and this here open thread all to take care of. Let’s get to work.

There was a game last night, of course. (A bad loss.) But also a trade, if you haven’t heard. The Toronto Raptors traded Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown, and the Indiana Pacers’ 2026 first-round pick (and a second-rounder) to the New Orleans Pelicans for Brandon Ingram. This is a huge talent upgrade, with plenty of room for risk. I’ll have more work in later days (or maybe today, if my kids nap) about what the on-court fit will actually look like. For now, things are changing.

And we have a whole day ahead of us. Could Davion Mitchell or Chris Boucher be on the move? Perhaps someone else? Things can heat up. If Luka Doncic can get traded, anyone can.

Okay, hang out for now. I’ll be back. Gotta shovel.