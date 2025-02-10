BRANDON INGRAM Is Now A RAPTOR! Boucher Survives Deadline! – Run It Back

Zulfi Sheikh and Coty Wiles recap the past week of Raptors action and discuss the trade of Brandon Ingram and more

Following a crazy trade deadline for the Toronto Raptors, Zulfi Sheikh and Coty Wiles break down the moves the Raps made, as well as their weekly takeaways and provide an update on the 905.

The episode begins and is dominated by the trade deadline and Brandon Ingram. Zulfi and Coty talk about his fit in the Raptors lineup, if Ingram’s injury history is concerning, and what the plan is moving forward.

Also, in the G League, the 905 had their worst week of the regular season, and Zulfi and Coty talked about the takeaways and how it was another positive stretch for Jared Rhoden and A.J. Lawson.