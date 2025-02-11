Brandon Ingram signs extension with Toronto Raptors

New Toronto Raptor Brandon Ingram has signed an extension with Toronto after being traded to the team at the NBA trade deadline, according to Shams. Ingram signed a 3-year $120 million dollar contract with his new team. This contract includes a player option for the 2027-28 NBA season.

This contract locks up a star player in Ingram for the next few seasons, and shows the belief that Toronto management has in Ingram’s abilities on the court. Ingram is one of the NBA’s premier mid-range scorers and his scoring and playmaking ability will benefit this team without a doubt. Toronto now has Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Ingram locked into multi-year contracts. This financial commitment into this group signifies that Toronto believes they have found some players they think can contribute to winning seasons in the immediate future. The bet, as well, is that his fit with Barnes will be excellent.

With a likely average per year of $40 million, Toronto is placing a noteworthy amount of money behind Ingram, and his skillset has the potential to raise the ceiling of the Toronto Raptors immensely. Ingram has been sidelined since December 7th with an ankle injury and will be out for the foreseeable future.

This contract does not put Toronto into the luxury tax and they will still have a small bit of wiggle room before they cross that threshold.