FIBA U19 World Cup Draw: Canada Placed in Group B

The groups for the first of three FIBA summer events for the Canadian Men’s National Team was finalized on January 31st. 2025. Canada’s U19 squad was drawn into Group B along with China, Slovenia and Germany. The U19 World Cup, which is set to run from June 28th – July 6th will be hosted in Europe for the fourth straight time, this time taking place in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The Potential Player Pool

The team that Canada sends to Switzerland this summer will primarily be made up of the 2006-born cohort of prospects that earned a 3rd-place finish at last year’s U18 AmeriCup. With current Mexico City Capitanes (NBA G-League) HC Ramón Díaz back in the fold as well, the team this summer will have continuity and chemistry to build off of, which was such an important pillar for the success of the Senior Men’s National Team in the past Olympic cycle. I will personally be watching closely to see how Díaz’s offensive and defensive system has evolved with a second training camp, especially after bring impressed his implemented schemes last year.

There’s been an unquestionable lull in terms of “blue-chip” talent on the Men’s side since the 2003-born cohort (made up of NBA draftees Shaedon Sharpe, Leonard Miller and Caleb Houstan) and that’s led to disappointing results on the world stage (7th in 2023 U19 World Cup, 9th in 2022 U17 World Cup) in recent competitions. If it’s any consolation, I am much higher on the 2006-born cohort (a.k.a the Class of 2025) compared to the last couple age groups and that should provide Canada with a solid floor of talent. In particular, I hope that the key contributors, especially the four standouts I covered with Josh Codinera, from last summer’s squad return to form the core once again:

Efeosa Oliogu

Jaion Pitt

Marial Akuentok

Tristan Beckford

Spencer Ahrens

Additionally, adding top prospects from the 2007 (Miles Sadler, PG) and 2008 (Paul Osaruyi, F) classes to address specific needs (half court creation/playmaking) would position Canada as a more competitive out, capable of potentially upsetting a medal contender.

The FIBA U19 World Cup is always an interesting tournament from a team-building perspective because of the availability of eligible NCAA freshman, which Canada has been keen on tapping into historically. At the 2023 U19 World Cup, incoming Princeton sophomore Xaivian Lee made his debut for the National Team and quickly assumed primary half-court creation duties at an efficient clip. In Canada’s bronze medal finish in 2021 in Latvia, it was current NBA rotation players Zach Edey, Bennedict Mathurin and Olivier-Maxence Propser who were invaluable contributors with their freshman seasons under their belt.

Biggest standout for me from Canada's U19 was Xaivian Lee



Stands at 6'4", Lee had some really impressive flashes of touch attacking the rim and pulling up for jumpers. Was Canada's only advantage creator on the perimeter in the half court



Led the team with 14.1 PPG & 3.1 APG pic.twitter.com/1yLk737xGP — Jonathan Chen (@jonathancchenn) July 3, 2023

If there was ever a year for Canada Basketball to continue this trend, this year would be it. Will Riley, a 6’8″ G/F and a consensus 5-star recruit born in 2006, reclassified and started his freshman season early at Illinois in September of 2024. Securing Riley’s commitment would instantly elevate Canada’s ceiling in the tournament, from a middle-of-the-pack team to potentially a darkhorse medal contender. Typically the elite Canadian prospects in their aged-19 seasons do not participate at the U19 World Cup, as they are often drafted into the NBA and preparing for their rookie seasons with their respective teams. For these prospects, their draft stocks carry an inverse relationship with the likelihood they suit up for the National Team. As the draft buzz around them increases, the less and less likely they will be in a Canadian jersey the coming summer.

At the start of the season, the expectation from many was a one-and-done season for the Kitchener, Ontario native, with Riley projected to be a mid-1st round pick by ESPN in late November (the first Canadian freshman mocked in a draft in a couple years for those paying attention). Riley was and remains one of Canada’s most promising prospects in the Men’s talent pool.

Is Riley suiting up for the National Team a pipe dream then? Most likely. Although his production cratered in the months of December and January (on a small 14 game sample size), his recent resurgence in February (four straight games in double figures) complicates his availability. In any case, I think the Canadian U19 team will offer something of value to Riley’s development; a chance to play the familiar role of the primary ball handler and offensive creator. With the emergence of fellow Illinois freshman Kasparas Jakučionis this year, Riley has found himself playing predominately off-ball, in a supporting role on the offensive end. While his shooting and tall frame are ideal for making the most out of this role, much of Riley’s special off-the dribble shotmaking and complimentary playmaking impact (that he showcased on the Nike EYBL circuit) has been muted as a result. With Canada, Riley would undoubtedly be the offensive engine and perhaps that will be alluring enough for him to make his debut in the Red and White.

Another intriguing freshman addition to consider is 6’8″ Temple forward Babatunde Durodola. The production isn’t quite there yet, but the flashes of utility as a skilled, long big on both the offensive and defensive ends are tantalizing. I was quite surprised he was a late cut from the U18 squad last summer and think he’s shown enough (starting all 24 games he’s appeared in for a 14-10 Owls team) to justify a spot in Switzerland.

Great DEF flashes by 🇨🇦 FR F Babatunde Durodola on this possession. Nearly gets a steal on a dig, maintains position sliding vs Big, shows and recovers down low (holds space with hands vertical) leading to jump ball. pic.twitter.com/J1FnSo7lMH — Josh Codinera (@JoshScoutEm) November 5, 2024

The Competition Format

Joining Canada in Group B is Germany, the reigning U18 EuroBasket champion, Slovenia, the reigning U18 EuroBasket bronze medalists and China, the reigning U18 Asia Cup bronze medalists. A strong, competitive group but with all teams qualifying for the knockout stages, Canada’s focus should be on solidifying a top 2 finish for seeding purposes in the next round. Germany will most likely be heavy favourites to win the Group, and Canada will conceivably have to beat out a strong Slovenian team to finish 2nd. A tall order, but not impossible.

The Canadians will cross-over with Group A in the Round of 16, taking on one of Argentina, Serbia, Mali and New Zealand depending on final seeding after group play. There’s a clear path here to qualifying for the Quarter-Finals bracket (for the 8th straight time) and a strong Group Play performance will be an important first step.

One thing I do hope to see is Canada Basketball continuing to invest in the Junior team and schedule an exhibition tour for the U19 team this summer after training camp ends. It would be senseless to invest in a coaching staff with professional basketball experience (see Díaz) and stop short at giving the team a runway of competitive tune-up games before the grind of the World Cup kicks off. Thankfully, Canada Basketball has a history of doing exactly that, getting the U17 team into the 3-game Torneo de Utebo in Spain last summer. A sustainable winning program requires resources and investment, and I hope the enthusiasm in the Junior programs continue after Canada Basketball’s historic qualification to the 2024 Paris Olympics.