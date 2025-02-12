Motivated Scottie Barnes puts on a masterclass versus the Sixers

Scottie Barnes was motivated to get this win and play the right way.

Matt Bonner poked the bear. Unknowingly.

Scottie Barnes put up 33 points and got to the free-throw line a career-best 15 times, and it was all because the co-host of the Raptors Show (the better host) said that Scottie needs to be more aggressive and get to the basket.

Maybe it was Bonner, or maybe it was the Sixers’ lackluster drop-coverage defense, but either way, Barnes put on a masterclass. He was aggressive, looked to attack the hoop and only took two threes all night.

The Raptors also received a great game from Immanuel Quickley, who added 23 points and four made threes in 33 minutes of action. Meanwhile, Gradey Dick dropped in 17 points and made some huge threes down the stretch of this game to seal the win for the Raptors.

The Sixers had the chance to win this game in the dying seconds, but Joel Embiid passed up an open three, bobbled the ball, and turned it over, and the Raptors kept Philly at bay with free throws the rest of the way.

With no Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett (or Brandon Ingram), the Raptors went much deeper into their rotation, and Ulrich Chomche got his first NBA minutes in nearly three months, playing 12 minutes and registering two rebounds and one block.

Jonathan Mogbo and Ochai Agbaji started in place of Barrett and Poeltl again. Agbaji added 11 points in 27 minutes. Mogbo stuffed the stat sheet in a small way, scoring four points, with five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 21 minutes.

