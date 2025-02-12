NBA odds, betting preview (Feb. 12): Cavaliers vs. Raptors predictions

The Raptors have covered the spread as sizable underdogs in three straight games against premium opponents heading into Wednesday's clash with the Cavaliers.

The Toronto Raptors will be looking to cover the spread in a fourth straight game when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena in the final game before the All-Star break for both teams.

Toronto pulled off an impressive 106-103 victory over Joel Embiid and the 76ers in Philadelphia on Tuesday night in a game in which it was a massive 11-point underdog by tip-off. The Raptors have now covered the spread in three straight contests against premium opponents (Philadelphia, Houston, and Oklahoma City).

However, the Cavaliers are in fine form right now, picking up wins in three straight games to maintain their position atop the Eastern Conference standings. They last played on Monday night, so they’ll have a significant rest advantage in this spot against Toronto.

This will be the fourth—and final— meeting of the season between these two teams. Cleveland is 3-0 straight-up and 2-1 against the spread against Toronto in those previous meetings.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Wednesday’s clash between the Cavaliers and Raptors.

Cavaliers moneyline odds -950 Raptors moneyline odds +625 Spread odds Cavaliers -14 (-110), Raptors +14 (-110) Game total Over 236 points (-110), Under 236 (-110) Date/Time Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Cleveland Cavaliers (43-10 SU, 34-19 ATS, 34-18-1 o/u)

This Cavaliers team is an absolute offensive juggernaut, entering this contest with the best offensive rating (123.3) and 3-point shooting percentage (39.5) in the league. They average 16.2 3-point field goals per game and have drained 20 or more 3s nine times this season, already tying the franchise record before the All-Star break.

Additionally, the Cavs have already scored 130 or more points in 14 games this season (and twice against the Raptors), nearly tripling their franchise record of five times during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. They’ve gone off for 140 or more points three times, which is already a franchise record.

Perhaps even more impressive, the Cavaliers have won 31 games by at least 10 points this season, including a stretch of 10 consecutive games in December through to early January. They win big, and they win big often, so it’s no surprise they’re 14-point favourites in this spot against the Raptors.

Betting Toronto Raptors (17-37 SU, 32-20-2 ATS, 27-27 o/u)

Scottie Barnes willed the Raptors to a win on Tuesday, putting up 35 points and 10 rebounds with a steal and two blocks in just over 37 minutes. He went 10-for-16 from the field and was also all over the floor helping defensively in the victory. It’ll be interesting to see if Scottie has anything left in the tank for the second half of this difficult travelling back-to-back on Wednesday.

Oddsmakers continue to underestimate the Raptors, who own the fourth-best record against the spread this season (32-20-2).

Cavaliers vs. Raptors injuries

F Dean Wade (knee) and F Isaac Okoro (shoulder) are out for the Cavaliers. G Ty Jerome (calf) and G Max Strus (ankle) are questionable.

As for the Raptors, F Brandon Ingram (ankle) and C Jakob Poeltl (hip) are expected to be out. G RJ Barrett has cleared concussion protocol and has a chance to suit up in this contest.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors betting trends

The Cavs are 4-0 SU and 4-0 ATS in the past four meetings.

Toronto is 17-10-1 ATS at home this season.

The Cavs are 18-6 SU and 15-9 ATS on the road this season.

The Cavs are the best “over” team in the league with a 34-18-1 o/u record.

Toronto is 2-7 SU on no rest this season.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors player prop trends

Darius Garland has hit three or more 3-pointers in five straight games and 11 of his last 12. He’s around -140 to record over 2.5 3-pointers.

Barnes has recorded at least one block in 10 straight games, but you’ll have to pay a steep price (around -290) to back that trend on Wednesday.

Jarrett Allen has dished out three or more assists in three straight games, and he’s facing a Raptors defence that allows the most assists in the league to centres (5.09). You can find odds around +130 if you want to back him to record over 2.5 assists.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors best bet