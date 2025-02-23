Gameday: Suns @ Raptors, February 23

For the first and only time this season, the Phoenix Suns are coming to Toronto to do battle with the Raptors. Toronto is coming off a heated overtime defeat against the Miami Heat where they fought hard, but ultimately could not close it out. Phoenix has had an up and down season, mostly down, as they have not been able to justify their large payroll with a good record or consistent high-level play. Both teams have struggled this season with records under .500, but the difference is, Phoenix is supposed to be competing for a title, not rebuilding.

Even though Phoenix has underperformed this season, they still have two of the best players in the NBA in Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, two elite scorers who can torch you in a second, before you know what’s happening. Jakob Poeltl is still questionable with his hip injury , so Toronto may be without his services again. Scottie Barnes was able to avoid serious injury after he turned his ankle in the last game, so Toronto will again have most of their starters available.

Raptors Outlook: 17-39 | 13th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.9 (25th) | Def rating: 115.8 (26th) | Net rating: -5.9 (25th)

Raptors Previous Results

Vs Miami L 120-111

Vs Cleveland L 131-108

@ Philadelphia W 106-103

@ Houston L 94-87

@ Oklahoma City L 121-109

Toronto has lost 4 out of their last 5 games, but in a season about wins and lessons the goal is to see signs of what could become in the future. The trio of Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett has played limited minutes together this season but in recent weeks they have found themselves on the court together more than ever. Quickley in particular has been playing some of his best basketball as of late, really showing an aggression toward getting his own shot. Barnes should have an easier time getting to the rim tonight, as the frontcourt of Durant and Nick Richards is nowhere near as formidable as Miami’s frontcourt. They can put Richard’s in pick n’ roll actions, force him to play drop, and give Barnes the opportunity to have a runway to the rim, similar to what he did in their matchup against Philadelphia. Phoenix’s defense is ranked 25th in the league, and they have allowed the 4th most rim field goals in the league this season. Barrett and Barnes thrive against weak paint defenses, so Barrett can mash his way to the rim both in the halfcourt and in transition, while Barnes can use his size to bombard his way to the rim.

Suns Outlook: 27-29 | 8th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 113.8 (11th) | Def rating: 115.6 (25th) | Net rating: -1.8 (20th)

Suns Previous Results

@ Chicago W 121-117

@ San Antonio L 120-109

@ Houston L 119-111

vs Memphis L 119-112

vs Denver L 122-105

To say things have gone poorly for Phoenix this season would be an understatement. Sitting under .500 with the bevy of talent they have, being drowned in very public trade rumors for most of the season, along with some a string of tough losses lately has the franchise in muddy waters. All the drama aside, Durant is still one of the best players on the planet. Durant is shooting a ridiculous 56 percent from mid-range, which is the bulk of his 27 points per game. To defend Durant, you need size and length to bother his jump shooting and have any hope of impacting his shot. Barnes seems like the logical matchup for Durant, but Barnes is so integral to the backline of Toronto’s defense it may be tricky to stick him on Durant full time, so perhaps Barrett gets the call and they send help his way when needed.

Booker is right behind Durant in scoring, averaging 26 points per game of his own. Booker is more of a pick n’ roll maestro, snaking screens to slither his way to pull-up mid range jumpers, or curling around them for movement threes. With Booker you have to stay glued to him around screens, because with even an inch of room he can fire away. Durrant and Booker are the bulk of Phoenix’s offense, so containing at least one of them will keep Toronto in position to win the game.

Neither team has a good defense, so this game will likely be a war of attrition. Which team can survive the blows the other team throws at them, who will be able to throw the last punch? O keep up with Booker and Durant offensively is an arduous task, but with BBQ playing better together, there is a chance.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Suns

PG: Devin Booker

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Royce O’Neal

PF: Kevin Durant

C: Nick Richards

Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Orlando Robinson

Injury Report

Suns

Cody Martin (Hernia) – Questionable

Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Hip pointer) – Questionable

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

P.J. Tucker (Trade) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Phoenix Suns -1.5 (-110) -103 O 228.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors +1.5 (-110) -116 U 228.5 (-110)

*Odds as of Feb. 23, 12:00 am ET*

