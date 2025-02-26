Gameday: Raptors @ Pacers, February 26

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Toronto Raptors are heading to Indiana to face off against the Pacers and familiar face Pascal Siakam. Toronto is coming off a game against the Boston Celtics where they really gave the defending champions a run for their money. The Pacers are not the Celtics, but they are still a team with plenty of talent and continuity, so Toronto will have their hands full yet again.

Raptors Outlook: 18-40 | 13th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 110.1 (25th) | Def rating: 115.6 (25th) | Net rating: -5.5 (25th)

Raptors Previous Results

Vs Boston L 111-101

Vs Phoenix W 127-109

Vs Miami L 120-111

Vs Cleveland L 131-108

@ Philadelphia W 106-103

With Myles Turner patrolling the paint, the Pacers have good rim protection, and with Siakam’s size and IQ on the defensive end making driving lances murky, they have a couple of solid defenders. As a unit their defense is ranked 21st in the league, because outside of Turner, they don’t really have great defenders on the floor. Indiana has a smaller backcourt, so Haliburton can get picked on on the defensive end frequently. Their only true roadblock on defense is Turner’s shot-blocking ability, and involving him in actions to get him away from the rim should result in great looks there.

Toronto must play to their strengths, and try to get into the paint as much as possible, namely RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes. WHen those two can ghetto consistent paint touches, it opens up so much for their teammates.

Pacers Outlook: 32-24 | 4th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 114.7 (9th) | Def rating: 114.3 (21st) | Net rating: 0.5 (16th)

Pacers Previous Results

vs Denver L 125-116

vs Los Angeles W 129- 111

vs Memphis W 127-113

@ Washington W 134-130

vs New York L 128-115

The Pacers bread and butter is their offense. Ranked number 9 in the league on that end, they have a very explosive offense that is controlled by Haliburton, and a number of excellent role players around him and Siakam. Haliburton loves to play a fast pace of basketball, often calling for drag screens, or high pick n’ rolls to get downhill and either get a floater up or find a teammate. Indiana also loves to fly in transition, they have a lot of guys who blaze on the fastbreak for easy looks. Siakam earned an All-Star berth this season, and once again he has shown how capable he is as a scorer. The way he operates in the mid-range is something Raptors fans are all too familiar with, and keeping him in check will be imperative if Toronto wants to win tonight.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Pacers

PG: Tyrese Haliburton

SG: Andrew Nembhard

SF: Aaron Nesmith

PF: Pascal SIakam

C: Myles Turner

Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Orlando Robinson

Injury Report

Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton (Groin) – Questionable

TJ Mcconell (Ankle) – Questionable

Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Hip pointer) – Questionable

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

P.J. Tucker (Trade) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Indiana Pacers -9.5 (-110) -435 O 239 (-110) Toronto Raptors +9.5 (-110) +338 U 239 (-110)

*Odds as of Feb. 26, 12:00 am ET*

